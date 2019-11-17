Diabetes Diet: Travel Healthy With These 5 Foods If You Are A Diabetic

Travel Healthy With These 5 Foods

There's something inexplicably wonderful about travelling that words cannot express. However, it's not easy to maintain one's health while travelling. When travelling, it's easy to munch on something that is readily available (which a lot of times, isn't the best idea) and many of us throw caution to the wind. Or, at other times, we might not have a choice, but to have samosas, parathas or a cheese sandwich from the roadside stall that will shoot the calorie count for the day into orbit. While it's not easy to avoid the temptation of local food, or skipping your exercise routine for just a few days - a small and easy step to manage your calorie intake is keeping healthy snacks handy!





Here are 5 foods that you should totally pack the next time you plan your getaway.

Almonds

Almonds can be a great travel snack! They are loaded with good nutrients including dietary fibre, vitamin E, magnesium and vitamin B12. They are also a convenient and healthy snack as you can easily keep a handful stored away in your bag and munch on them whenever you feel hungry while travelling.





Single Serving Oatmeal

Oats are one of the best available options when you crave for a portion of tasty food and don't want to compromise with your health. Oats is a reliable source of valuable dietary fibres and there are some really great oatmeal cups out there that taste good and are lower in sugar. Many of them are locally sourced, means they're promptly accessible. They're easy to pack and only need some boiling water to cook.





Salads

Like you prep with your luggage for travelling, it might be a good idea to prep a salad a night before you travel. They are a healthy snack that can last a few hours if you are travelling a short distance, like a sightseeing trip to a city. Team up corn, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes or slices of mango with dark leafy greens to make a super energizing snack. Stay away from those indulgent dressings though - you can pack some salt/ pepper with a slice of lemon to dress your salad just before you eat.





Eggs

A sound, healthy and most effortless choice are hard-boiled eggs. The humble egg has impressive health credentials as it is a rich source of protein and is a nutrient powerhouse. Also, these eggs are super portable and help you stay full for a longer period of time.





Yogurt

A bowl of crispy, creamy yogurt is one of the simplest foods which is easily available. You can group a bowl of yogurt with healthy organic products like muesli or seeds like flaxseeds and sunflower seeds to make a healthy, anytime snack. In addition, yogurt is an extraordinary probiotic that aids good digestion and keeps your gut and intestinal tract protected. All of this makes it a must-have in your travel backpack.





About Author: A trained Bariatric Nutritionist from Hermann Memorial Hospital, Houston, USA, Ritika is the master trainer for Multidisciplinary Diabetes Care Education Programme for Project HOPE. She has an extensive experience in the field of nutrition and dietetics spanning over 20 years and is presently the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







