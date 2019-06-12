Wondering What to Do With Left-Over Spinach? Sneak Them in These Puffy Palak Puris! (See Video)

Spinach is low in glycaemic index and high on fibres

Most of us share a unique love-hate relationship with spinach. The leafy greens are super nutritious and are replete with a treasure of vitamins, minerals and fibre. Therefore, you know that avoiding it may not be the best idea for your overall health, even if you do not enjoy the taste of it. Turns out that that there are plenty of people who do not enjoy the greens, and then there are some who are willing to experiment and make spinach fun for them. Spinach is an incredibly versatile vegetable, and you need not always have them in form of a boring sabzi. There's so much you can do with it spinach, use them as sandwich fillings, blend them in smoothies, or cook them in hearty broths. You can also toss them in salads, pancakes, or sneak them in dumplings etc.





This delicious Palak Puri recipe by famous vlogger Manjula Jain, shared by her on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is delicious testament of palak's versatility. This whole-wheat flat bread is ideal for diabetics too. Spinach is low in glycaemic index and high on fibres, which enable slow release of sugar in the blood stream. Since it is not made with refined flour, it does not cause your blood sugar to fluctuate that easy. Spinach is also full of potassium, which makes it ideal for people with high BP too. Here's the delicious recipe of palak puri. Team it with curd, raita or a light gravy and enjoy.

