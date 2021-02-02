Diabetes Management To Weight Loss: 6 Benefits Of Wheatgrass Juice- The Miracle Drink

Wheatgrass can be consumed fresh by blending it with water.

Highlights Wheatgrass is green hued, freshly sprouted first leaves of wheat plant

It is rich in amino acids, chlorophyll, vitamins, magnesium and iron

One glass of warm wheatgrass juice everyday can lead to happy gut

As a nutritionist, I feel there is no word like super food. It is more of a fancy, marketing term to upsell certain products and influence the food trends. However, as per the definition in the health industry, any ingredient full of high nutrients and helps in better health can be dubbed a super food. Wheatgrass is one such power packed gem, which our ancestors have been consuming since years before it made it to the 'It' list this year among the urban millennials.





So what is wheatgrass, wheatgrass is green hued, freshly sprouted first leaves of wheat plant or Triticum aestivum. Packed with powerful nutrients such as amino acids, minerals, chlorophyll, vitamins, magnesium, iron, calcium and enzymes, wheatgrass is gaining much traction among the health conscious generation in the form of dietary supplement. For people looking for gluten free meal options, it is a blessing in disguise.





What Is Wheatgrass Juice?

Wheatgrass can be consumed fresh by blending it with water. One glass of warm wheatgrass juice everyday on an empty stomach early in the morning is possibly one of the best lifestyle habits for a healthy body and happy gut.





Health Benefits of Wheat Grass:

1. Helps You Detox:





The chlorophyll present in the wheatgrass helps in detoxification of the body and aids in healthy liver function. Once the body gets rid of impurities, you can experience enhanced energy levels and overall well-being.





2. Aids Digestion





Due to the presence of high level of enzymes, wheatgrass helps your body to break down food and absorb nutrients. This not only helps in digestion but also provides relief from common digestive issues such as gas, bloating and abdominal discomfort.





3. Better Metabolism And Lower Cholesterol





Owing to its properties of low calories and no fat, consuming wheatgrass can instantly boost metabolism. So, if you are looking for sustainable weight loss ideas, wheatgrass could be your good companion. It is nutrient-dense food which helps you feel fuller, thus reducing cravings. Additionally, it helps in lowering your cholesterol levels and reduces risks of heart diseases.





4. Boosts Your Immunity





Immunity is no doubt the buzzword of the season .This is what wheatgrass exactly does- warding off risk of infections with its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation properties. The recovery rate also becomes faster if you consume this super potent food.





5. Lower Your Blood Pressure And Helps Manage Diabetes





The chlorophyll molecule present in wheatgrass is similar to hemoglobin and can increase blood cell count. This helps normalise blood pressure and improves blood circulation. Similarly, wheatgrass has compounds similar to insulin having positive effect on elevated blood sugar levels .





6. Improves Cognitive Functions





Consumption of wheatgrass relieves anxiety, prevents memory loss and improves hand-eye coordination, thus being a great aid to overall cognitive function.





My advice:





I usually recommend small doses of wheatgrass. Map the changes on the consumer's body and gradually increase the intake to meet the recommendation dose. It is very important that their body gets adjusted to digesting wheatgrass.





While wheatgrass is very safe to consume, if you face issues such as upset stomach, constipation, headache or nausea, you should avoid it. I do not recommend wheatgrass if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.





About Author: Ekta Sood is a Delhi-based nutritionist and lifestyle coach











