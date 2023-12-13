We just love how almost every food across the globe is unified amidst its diversity. While Italian risotto finds its distant cousin in khichdi, tempura can be considered the pakoda of Japan. Then there are dishes that get modified with time, availability of ingredients, and local palate - one of the best instances being Indo-Chinese cuisine. Likewise, the world's second-best dish of 2023 also finds its roots in India. You read that right! Recently, food and travel guide Taste Atlas published its annual World Food Awards list, where Malaysian Roti Canai was named the second-best dish in the world. Earlier this year, Roti Canai was also recognized as the best bread in the world. And guess what? The very first glimpse of the dish will instantly remind you of the soft and flaky Malabar Parotta.





What Is Roti Canai? Where Did Roti Canai Get Its Name From?

Roti in the Indian language means bread, and as per the Oxford English Dictionary, 'canai' is a Malay term that means "to roll (dough) thinly." According to the dictionary, the term is inspired by the name of the Indian city Chennai.

Roti Canai (pronounced: roti chanai) is a traditional pan-fried flatbread made with flour, water, eggs, and fat. It is widely consumed with curries as breakfast food in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand. It is also referred to as roti prata in some regions.





Explained: Roti Canai And Its Indian Roots:

The very name roti canai or roti prata reminds you of Indian roti and paratha. Even history says so. South Asian travel guide www.travelfish.org explains that the dish finds its origin in the 19th century, during the British colonization era. The then-British Malaya was home to thousands of Indians, especially workers from Tamil Nadu. Over the years, with the increasing immigration of Indians in Malaysia, people began working as street vendors, selling paratha, which later got its name roti canai or roti prata.





"It is believed that the dish originated in India when the Indian labourers who migrated to Malaysia brought the recipe and the tradition of preparing this crispy pastry to the foreign country," Taste Atlas weighs in.

How To Make Malaysian Roti Canai:

As mentioned, Roti Canai is much like Malabar parotta. It is soft, and flaky, and tastes best when served hot and fresh. The main ingredients used to make roti canai are flour, salt, and ghee/oil. The dough for roti canai is repeatedly folded, so the final product has a layered texture, a soft interior, and a crispy outer layer.





While searching for the recipe, we came across a video demonstrating the step-by-step process of making roti canai at home. This video is shared by popular food vlogger Mattia Moleri on his Instagram handle 'mattiastable'. The video has garnered over one million views and 33k likes.

