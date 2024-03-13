Health buffs are always on the lookout for healthy foods and substitutes. Ones with a sweet tooth may have a hard time killing their sugar cravings. A hearty meal is not complete without a generous serving of sweet and lush desserts. An excellent healthier alternative to these sugar-laden meals is fruit yogurt. Yogurt, as we know, is a nutrient-dense food that is made from fermented milk. It is an excellent source of probiotics (good bacteria), which keeps the gut healthy. Fruits bring in their rich profile of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and calcium, and amplify the taste and health benefits of yogurt. Fruit yogurt is a dessert-like dish prepared by adding one or a class of fruits along with a choice of other ingredients, nuts and spices.





Why Fruit Yogurts?

First and foremost, fruit yogurts can be made without sugar, so are a great choice for people suffering from diabetes or on a weight loss journey.

Fruit yogurt is a concentration of varied nutrients oozing out from both yogurt and fruits.

This is an easy-to-make dish that can be quickly rustled up at home.

Yogurt is naturally creamy in nature that eliminates the need to add fat-rich cream or cheese, found in most regular desserts.

This meal can navigate through your day's diet - it can be had as a whole breakfast meal, a mid-day or evening small bite or as a dessert after dinner.

It creates an amalgamation of prebiotics and probiotics, which is a great combination of good bacteria working inside the body for a smooth digestive system.

And, the fact that is enormously delicious doesn't really leave us with any doubt about this nutritious meal.



Now, if you are convinced to switch to yogurts for a healthier meal, we'll help you kick off with this easy yet interesting recipe:



Click here to view the full recipe







Follow this basic recipe and experiment with fruits, nuts or seeds of your choice. If your sweet tooth refuses to budge, add honey or agave to the yogurt to level up its sweetness. You can spice it up by adding cinnamon powder, mint leaves, roasted oats or cardamom powder to create a melange of different elements and flavours.





Store-bought yogurts can contain additives, artificial flavouring agents, sugar and the most hazardous - preservatives. It's only prudent to leave them alone on the store shelves and make your fruit yogurt at home. If you are facing a time crunch, pick a pack of plain yogurt instead and quickly add fruits and other ingredients to fix a nourishing, health-giving sweet treat.








