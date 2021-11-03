Diwali celebrations are at full swing. Our homes are decorated with glittering diyas and eye-catching rangoli's, and there is a flutter of celebratory dinners and lunches waiting for us. One of the most awaited festivals in the country, Diwali is certainly incomplete without its list of quintessential snacks and sweets! Some of the traditional Diwali sweets and snacks that we have enjoyed while growing up include barfi, namak pare, chakli et all. Although these snacks are loved by all, namakpare, barfi etc can get a tad bit monotonous at every single party. So, this time why not spice things up a little? We bring you the recipe of a popular Maharashtrian festive snack that fits right with our Diwali requirements - crispy, fried, and delicious! It's called chirote.

Try making Chirote for your Diwali feast this time

(Also read: Diwali 2021: 9 Traditional Sweets With Recipes To Celebrate Diwali)

Chirote, also known as pheni is a sweet and crusty snack made with maida. It is easy to make and requires not more than a couple of ingredients. The best part is that you can make them in batches and store them in an air-tight container until the festivities last. Try making Chirote for Diwali this season. Here is the recipe for you.

How to Make Chirote l Chirote Recipe:

In a bowl add maida and ghee and some water to knead tight dough. Prepare a sata (sweet ghee paste) to apply in the middle. Take maida, ghee, and sugar and whisk together until a grainy thick paste is formed. Knead the dough again and prepare thick rotis, apply satta in the middle and tightly roll the roti. Cut the roll into small tiny pieces and flatten them out with your hands. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Your crispy layered and flaky chirote is ready to be enjoyed.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Chirote.





Serve these to your guest this Diwali and do let us know how they loved it in the comments below.







