We are smack-dab into the festive season and are celebrating the festival of Diwali on 24th October 2022. While celebrating the festival, we also celebrate our love for food. With guests pouring in every now and then, it is customary to serve snacks along with an array of sweets. With so much to do just days before the big festival, there is little time in hand to prepare lavish dishes for the guests. If you wish to serve your guests with something different than the usual, then the only way out is to keep a list of some delicious yet unique snack recipes ready that can be made quickly in the nick of time. It would be great if you could arrange the ingredients in advance and do the final assembling, cooking and plating just before the arrival of your guests.

So, here is a recipe round-up of quick and easy, yet delicious snacks for Diwali 2022:

1. Tadka Bread Snack

Just cook onions and tomatoes with chillies, yogurt and lemon, and dunk bite-sized bread pieces in the mixture to make this delectable dish.





Make baked namak para for Diwali.

2. Baked Namak Para

This is the perfect make-ahead tea-time snack, which is also healthier as it is made with whole wheat flour and not refined flour. Oh, and it's also baked.





3. Vegetable Pakoda

Nothing goes better with evening tea than a plateful of piping hot pakodas. Make this pakoda with fresh veggies like carrot, potato, onion and capsicum. Sprinkle some chaat masala over them and serve with mint chutney.





4. Chatpat Chaat

This chatpat and ‘jhatpat' chaat can be rustled up in minutes. Keep all the ingredients – potatoes, water chestnuts, lime juice and spices – ready, and toss them together when it's time to serve.





Chaat is quick and easy to make.

5. Fried Cheese Cubes

Cubed cheese bits are doused in spices and breadcrumbs and then fried till crispy, golden brown. This simple and quick-to-make paneer snack will make for a great serve this festive season.





Make the right impression this Diwali by serving these culinary delights and let your ‘foodie spirit' fly high. If you know of more such quick snack ideas, do share with us in the comments section below.

Have a happy and prosperous Diwali 2022!