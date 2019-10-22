Diwali 2019: Go Unique This Festive Season. Serve This Yummy Almond And Raw Banana Snack

Diwali 2019: Make this Diwali-special snack with an easy recipe.

The long festive season before Diwali sees family and friends getting together to celebrate and indulge in festive delicacies. Be it card parties or Diwali puja, food is the centre of attraction. This is the only time of the year when many people forget their weight loss goals and give in to their food temptations. A good party is remembered by its good food. So, if you are also going to host one, make sure that you win your guests' hearts by serving some delicious food. Take it a notch higher and just bowl them over by surprising them with foods that are unique and almost ‘never-seen-before'.





If you are still reading this, it means you've already made up your mind to go unique this year. So, we will help you out by sharing an amazing recipe of a snack that is sure to impress your guests. This almond and raw banana galawat is a must-try recipe this festive season. Apart from being super delicious, it also packs a punch of healthfulness. Of course, you got it when you read ‘almonds' and ‘bananas'. Both the foods are rich in nutrients and fill you up with energy that will be much required to keep the party tempo running high.





Bananas are a great source of energy







Galawat is like a kebab. Its name comes from the word 'gala', which means ‘soft-to-eat'. You must have tried the popular snack from Lucknow – galawati kebab – and also loved it. This recipe will let you churn out something like that, which is only healthier!





You'll be surprised to find out how easy it is to make this galawat. Start with boiling raw bananas and grating them. Then, cook the banana shavings in oil with ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, red chilli powder, almond paste and cardamom powder. Make small dumpling-like kebabs, grill them and serve hot.





Almonds are full of essential nutrients







Here is the detailed recipe of Almonds And Raw Bananas Galawat with step-by-step instructions for the ease of cooking.





This savoury snack will be the highlight of your party and when you'll tell your guests that it is baked and not fried; they will appreciate you even more for your concern for their well-being. Do try this recipe and let us know in the comments section how you and your guests like it.







