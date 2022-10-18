The most awaited time of the year is here again! Diwali, one of the biggest Indian festivals, is celebrated with great zest and enthusiasm across the country. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, 2022. And just like any other Indian festival, Diwali is incomplete without indulging in mouth-watering desserts. However, as much as we love gorging on these festive delights, they are loaded with sugar and may harm our body. So, if you're someone who is health conscious and wants to enjoy these desserts guilt-free, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a delicious anjeer ki barfi recipe that not only tastes good but is super healthy.





This anjeer ki barfi offers numerous health benefits as it is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Anjeer is blended to form a paste and combined with cashew nut powder, condensed milk and cardamom powder. It is then refrigerated until set and topped with khus khus. It makes for a quick and easy dessert to serve your guests during the festive season. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Anjeer Ki Barfi Recipe: How To Make Anjeer Ki Barfi

First, we need to prepare cashew nut powder for the barfi. For this, soak 1 cup of anjeer (fig) for at least 2 hours. After soaking, grind it to a paste and keep aside. Now, dry roast khus khus in a pan until light golden, followed by cashew nuts. Make a powder out of it.







Next, melt ghee in a non-stick pan and add the anjeer paste to it. Add condensed milk and cardamom powder. Mix well. Add cashew nut powder and combine everything together until it resembles a sticky paste. Now, spread it on a butter paper and level it evenly. Sprinkle khus khus over it and roll it into the butter paper. Refrigerate for 30 mins before unwrapping and slicing into pieces of any shape.







Now that you know how to make this delicious barfi, try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







Happy Diwali 2022!