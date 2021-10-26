Diwali 2021: Diwali is finally here! No matter where you are in the country, you will find malls and bazaars are all set with diyas, lights, hampers and gifts. As much as it is a festival of lights, Diwali celebrations are incomplete without the essential festive binge. Feasting is crucial to Diwali - from rich Indian curries to traditional sweets, there are various dishes to gorge on. Planning Diwali parties can be quite a stressful affair and one that requires preparation. It might be difficult to plan a menu that caters to the tastes and likings of all your guests. When looking for the perfect Diwali spread, we often get lost in the search for the perfect curry and dal, but, what do you pair these with? After exhausting our time and energies on the main dishes, we are left with nothing but plain rotis for breads. So if you are planning to hold a festive party at your house this Diwali, we can help you with a kulcha recipe that is likely to win you the appreciation of your guests. No, it's not from Amritsar. It's from Hyderabadi and is called Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha.

This Hyderabadi kulcha is a rich and delicious bread to pair with those luscious curries and gravies that we usually prepare for Diwali. Pair it with the delicious dal makhani, a creamy malai murgh or an exotic mutton korma, the paneer aloo kulcha is sure to enhance the Diwali platter this year. Crisp on the outside and soft and mushy on the inside, the aloo paneer filling transforms a simple kulcha into a stellar dish that you would want to make every other day. Use a mix of butter and milk for the restaurant like shine and crunch; try making it this Diwali, with this easy recipe here.

How To Make Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha l Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha Recipe

In a bowl take maida, salt, sugar, milk and butter and knead a soft dough. Prepare the filling with mashed boiled potatoes, paneer, finely chopped onions, coriander, ginger-garlic and other ingredients. Prepare a kulcha and stuff the filling. Roll with light hands and cook on a tawa or bake.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Hyderabadi paneer Aloo Kulcha





Try making the delectable Hyderabadi kulcha this Diwali; let us know how it turns out in the comments below.





Happy Diwali 2021!