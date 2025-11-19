If you have ever driven out of your city/town, you already know the routine. Long highways that feel endless, the unmistakable smell of tandoor rising through the warm air, and rows of dhabas that look as if half the city has stopped for a meal break. These roadside kitchens are not only food stops but also a part of India's travel culture. People rely on them for large plates, familiar flavours and the kind of organised chaos that feels oddly reassuring. A crowded dhaba seems reliable. It signals fresh parathas, hot chai and a place where travellers feel safe to pause.





But recently, one viral moment online made people look at these crowds with a new sense of suspicion. A LinkedIn post questioned whether some dhaba owners intentionally keep their parking areas full to give an illusion of popularity. Whether or not anyone is doing this, the claim touched on a behaviour pattern that feels instantly recognisable. And this is where the story gets interesting.

The Viral LinkedIn Post That Sparked the Debate

The LinkedIn post did not point fingers. It simply noted something most travellers never think about until someone mentions it: how quickly we decide where to stop based on a parking lot. The writer suggested that some dhaba owners “rent cars” to make the place look busy, not as a scam, but as a psychological tactic aimed at influencing diners.





The idea spread because it felt believable. People began sharing their own experiences in the comments. They discussed how often they trust crowds more than reviews, how lines outside shops make them feel confident, and how a packed place subtly signals good food. The post tapped into a very modern truth: crowd behaviour shapes our choices even when we do not realise it.





This is exactly the point at which psychology steps in.

Why People Trust Crowded Dhabas and Restaurants

Photo: Pixabay

The idea behind the viral post ties directly to a well-known behaviour pattern: social proof. It is a psychological phenomenon where people follow the actions of others when they feel uncertain, especially when time is limited or information is scarce.





Social proof plays a major role in dining choices. A chapter published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management explains how consumers rely on visible cues like reviews, queues and crowded rooms to feel assured about their choices. On a highway, these cues become even more influential because travellers have very little time and absolutely no background information.





This is why the logic works so effectively:

People rely on observable behaviour when they feel unsure.

A packed restaurant signals high turnover and freshness, which are essential in fast-paced dhaba settings.

Crowds feel safe because they imply that others have already vetted the place.

When people have limited time, visible popularity becomes a quick decision filter.

A room full of diners often feels more persuasive than any rating online.

This brings us to a larger point. If social proof works so strongly in India, it is no surprise that other Asian regions have used versions of the same behaviour for years.

How Asian Food Cultures Use Crowd Psychology

Photo: Pexels

This behaviour is not unique to India. Across several Asian regions, businesses have long understood how powerful a busy environment can be, especially during launches.

In Japan, professional line-sitters are hired to queue outside shops during limited-edition food releases, building anticipation from the moment the shutters rise.

In Singapore and Hong Kong, new food outlets often open to long queues, sometimes supported by early loyalists or marketing teams to create immediate buzz.

In China, crowd-building is used in tech, retail and launch events to generate excitement long before real demand has taken shape.

None of these examples are scams. They simply show that when people visibly want something, others automatically feel drawn to it. And this brings us back to Delhi's highways with an important question.





Why Indian Dhabas Really Look So Full

Photo: Unsplash

The truth is far less dramatic than the viral post suggested. Indian dhabas genuinely attract huge crowds, and there are clear reasons behind that. The scale, the food, and the highway culture together create a constant churn of diners.





Here is the breakdown:

Heavy Highway Traffic: The NH44 stretch towards Murthal is one of the busiest food corridors in North India, with vehicles stopping throughout the day and night. A Wide Mix of Diners: Families on holiday, bikers on weekend rides, students on late-night drives, truckers on duty, and long-distance commuters all add to the rush. Fast Turnover of Customers: Meals are quick. People eat, leave, and new groups walk in immediately, making the dhaba look busy at all hours. 24 Hour Availability: Many dhabas operate through the night, attracting returning travellers and overnight drivers who stop for hot food when most other places are shut. Value for Money and Large Servings: Affordable plates, generous quantities and fast service make them appealing for long journeys. Generational Word of Mouth: Families recommend the same dhabas across generations. A single positive memory often becomes a lifelong habit. Influencer and Social Media Pull: Reels showcasing oversized parathas and butter-rich dishes have turned places like Amrik Sukhdev, Garam Dharam and Mannat Dhaba into popular attractions.

The crowds are real. The rush is real. The popularity is very much earned.





The Bottom Line





So, the next time you stop at a packed dhaba, you will know exactly why it feels right. The parking lot may or may not be curated, but the impulse behind your decision is universal. Crowds influence our choices more than menus, more than reviews and more than logic. On a highway, that instinct becomes even stronger.





Whether dhabas deliberately fill their parking spaces is almost beside the point. Human behaviour has already decided that visibility equals trust. And that is why packed restaurants pull us in, again and again, without saying a single word.