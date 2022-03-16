Call it comfort food or guilty pleasure, there are certain dishes that have the potential of cheering us up, despite the calories packed in them. Even celebrities, who maintain a strict fitness regimen, are not immune to such temptations. Guess what is that feel-good food for Taapsee Pannu? It's the popular north-Indian dish chole bhature! Deep-fried puffed bread served with the tangy, spicy chole curry and accompanied by pickles, raw onions and mint chutney — it's perfect to tackle hunger pangs and satiate the taste buds. So, we aren't really surprised why it's the actress' favourite.





Ahead of Holi, Taapsee Pannu's nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared a recipe of soft, fluffy bhatura on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Slow ferment the dough as shown and enjoy this gluten-free, Indian sourdough bread this festive season as Taapsee does”.





She continued stating that bhature has long been dismissed as junk food and it's time for the narrative changes. In the caption, Munmun further clarified that the slow fermentation of the dough renders the wheat gluten-free.

Ingredients:





1) Fresh dahi – ¾ cup





2) Whole wheat flour (gehu atta) – 2.5 cups





3) Sugar - ½ tablespoon





4) Salt – 1 tablespoon





5) Ghee





Here's how you can make fluffy bhature:





1) First of all, mix a few ingredients in a bowl for the dough. Take the mentioned amount of fresh dahi (ensure it isn't sour) along with maida. Add gehu atta (whole wheat flour) and half a tablespoon of sugar. Mix all the ingredients well and you may or may not require water to knead it into a dough.





2) Cover the bowl with a cloth or lid and set it aside in a warm place overnight or for 7-8 hours to allow it to naturally ferment.





3) Next morning, add about a tablespoon of salt and the same amount of ghee to the fermented dough. You can mix some warm water if required (not hot water). Gather the dough into a single compact ball.





4) Now, you have to use a damp cloth to cover it. Again, set it aside in a warm place for about a couple of hours.





5) Knead the dough again. Finally, it's time to shape into 15-20 balls or as per your requirements.





6) Roll the balls into bhature and deep fry in ghee and your fluffy delight is ready.





7) Now, you can serve it hot with chole, pickled ginger and onions or any other homemade pickle.





Follow Munmun Ganeriwal's recipe and enjoy this delectable combination of spicy and flavorful chole with puffy hot bhature at home.