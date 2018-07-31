Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 13 Diet And Fitness Secrets Of The 'Soorma' Actor You Must Know

Tollywood and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is ringing in her 31st birthday on 1st August. Known to have made a mark in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Taapsee kick-started her Bollywood career with Chashme Baddoor in the year 2013, where she shared screen with Rishi Kapoor, Ali Zafar and Divyendu Sharma. She made a comeback with Akshay Kumar starrer Baby in the year 2015, where she played an undercover agent. After a few more releases in the regional film industry, Taapsee was seen Shoojit Sircar's film Pink and won accolades along with a huge fan following. She was last seen in the movie Soorma, as a hockey player Harpreet, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The movie released on July 13, 2018. Taapsee Pannu's journey from Tollywood to Bollywood has been a laborious one. Apart from being counted as a good actor, she has always been known for her fitness game.





Let's look at how she keeps herself fit and what does she eat to keep healthy and going through the day.





A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 1, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

Taapsee Pannu's Fitness And Diet Secrets

In one of her interviews, the Pink actor revealed that she literally lives to eat and that it has been hard for her to control her diet. Here are some fitness and diet tips Taapsee follows to keep herself fit:





She drinks about a litre of warm water first thing in the morning along with nuts that help keep her skin healthy. What follows is a cupful of green tea and cucumber or celery juice to make the body alkaline. Taapsee believes that one must eat small portions of food whenever you are hungry. She doesn't believe in consuming protein shakes at all. Rather you could load up on oatmeal bars or dry fruit bars whenever you are hungry in between your meals. Taapsee doesn't prefer eating dinner after 8:00 pm and if by any chance she has to, she ensures consuming only soups as they are easily digestible. Metabolism of the body at night is extremely low, which is why one must avoid eating during this time. Try avoiding gluten and replace it with bajra or rice flour. Include one cheat meal in a week; however, it should be in a limit. As a pre-workout drink, Taapsee generally prefers drinking coconut water. Avoid supplements and protein shakes. Supplement your diet with a good workout regime. Workout can be in the form of exercise, playing an outdoor sport or just walking. The Chashme Baddoor actor loves playing squash. There are no shortcuts to losing weight. It will take months to show results but they will be long lasting. Fad diets may look like ideal shortcuts, but have a short life. Taapsee believes that one should accept their body type. Not everybody should run after getting a petite body, instead nurture and take care of the body. Regular detoxification is necessary; it helps flush out all the toxins from the body. Don't starve yourself; instead one must know what their body really needs and feed it well.

Well, Taapsee has given us quite the fitness goals already and some major inspiration to the younger generation to keep fit and healthy. We wish her a very Happy Birthday and wish all the luck for her future endeavours.







