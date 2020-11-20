All About Taapsee Pannu And Her 'Sunset Drink' For Weight Loss And Muscle Pain

Taapsee Pannu's incredible and potent concoction will give you serious goals.

Taapsee Pannu is one actor who never shies away from taking on new and unique roles. After playing an octogenarian sharpshooter in 'Saand Ki Aankh', the actor will soon be seen playing a speedrunner in her next film 'Rashmi Rocket'. She has been undergoing rigorous fitness training to take on the role, with changes in her diet and fitness regime. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'exotic sunset drink', which she referred to as a 'fat-burning' powerhouse.





"My exotic sunset drink! Coz when Munmun Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one," she wrote in the caption of the post. Thus, the actor is focussing not just on shedding weight but also building muscular resistance to the extensive training that she is undertaking for her new role.





(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: 13 Diet And Fitness Secrets Of The 'Soorma' Actor You Must Know)





Revealing the ingredients of her all-natural weight loss drink, Taapsee Pannu revealed that it was based completely on raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar, which is an ingredient many people swear by for weight loss. Apart from this, the drink also contained fenugreek, turmeric and ginger which are natural remedies for weight loss and immunity building. "Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training," explained Taapsee Pannu.





There are so many ingredients and spices in our Indian kitchens which can help us maintain a fit body naturally. Kudos to Taapsee Pannu for sharing a glimpse of her own diet and fitness regime. However, do not make drastic changes in your diet without first consulting a qualified dietitian or nutritionist.







