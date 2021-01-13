Taapsee Pannu Confesses Her Hatred For This Vegetable. Guess What It Is?

Taapsee Pannu shared what she hates to eat.

Highlights Taapsee Pannu is known to speak her mind on social media

She took to Instagram to admit her hatred for a particular vegetable

Take a look at what she said here

Taapsee Pannu is one personality who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. She says it like it is, bold and fearless, which is why the actor has an 18.3 million strong fan following on social media. She is currently training and shooting for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket' which is a sports drama based on the life of an athlete from a village in Kutch, Gujarat. Taapsee Pannu's strict diet for the role involves a lot of healthy food, which she regularly keeps sharing snippets of. However, she still admitted hating one particular healthy vegetable. Take a look at her Instagram story:





Taapsee Pannu shared a meme featuring herself.





Taapsee Pannu shared a meme on Instagram which featured a picture of her running away when it was revealed that 'Tindey' or apple gourd was the vegetable made for dinner. The actor confessed that the meme was actually true, as she despised the summer vegetable. "How did you guys know!!!!! I hate bloody tinde," she laughed in the caption. How relatable is she, right?

Although Taapsee Pannu may not like Tinde, she surely makes it a point to eat healthy. The actor devoured a yummy vegan Tiramisu while on set for 'Rashmi Rocket'. The classic Italian dessert comprised layers of creamy goodness paired with bits of chocolate and drizzled with coffee powder. "My indulgence today by the healthy food expert @guia_makestories," she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her story:





Promoted

(Also Read: All About Taapsee Pannu And Her 'Sunset Drink' For Weight Loss And Muscle Pain)





Kudos to Taapsee Pannu for balancing both health and taste in her diet! We hope to see many more snippets from her food diaries.







