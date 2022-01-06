Crispy, juicy and fiery, fried chicken is every chicken lover's dream come true. Imagine indulging into a plateful of crispy chicken pieces marinated in fiery seasonings and condiments and fried until golden - the very thought of this exotic recipe makes us slurp. Well, if you ask us, we just can't resist having this wholesome combination. While we might've tried all sorts of fried chicken recipes around the world - but rarely do we come across street-style chicken fry dishes that are not just scrumptious but are also very easy and quick to prepare at home. Here we bring you a delectable chicken fry recipe from the streets of India. It is called Chicken Tawa Fry.





As the name suggests, this tawa fry recipe involves shallow frying the marinated chicken on the tawa (griddle). As compared to other chicken fry recipes, this chicken fry recipe is comparatively healthy and easy to make, as it is not deep fried and also does not require long hours of marination. With an accurate balance of spices and an eclectic mix of condiments, the Chicken Tawa Fry recipe will surprise your family and leave them savouring every bite. Wondering how to make it at home? Read on.





Chicken Tawa Fry Recipe: How To Make Chicken Tawa Fry

To prepare this street favourite recipe, all you need is washed and diced chicken pieces. Now, in a bowl, add these chicken pieces and marinate them with gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt and other such spices. Add a little water to the masala mixture and stir well. Keep aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a griddle over medium flame and fry the chicken pieces until golden brown and cooked. Remove and drain excess oil. Your Chicken Tawa Fry is ready to be savoured.





This chicken dish is nothing like you've made before. Try it out and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!