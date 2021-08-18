If you are a non-vegetarian, you would agree that nothing can come close to the joy of eating a well-made chicken dish. Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins that can be included in a variety of cuisines and dishes depending on your tastes. If you ever want some rich, healthy soup, all you have to do is add chicken to it. Want a delicious side dish with your rice or roti? Whip up some yummy chicken curry. On a strict diet? Get your hands on some chicken salad. However, we have to agree that out of all of these chicken dishes, there really is no comparison to a plateful of fried chicken. Crunchy and juicy, fried chicken is perfect as a snack or even as a full-blown meal. Here are seven yummy fried chicken recipes to add to your home menu.





This classic Indian snack is perfect for the monsoon, enjoyed best with a cup of warm chai. Chicken pakoras are made with marinated pieces of chicken that are dipped in a spicy batter and deep-fried. You can use ketchup, yogurt dip, or mint chutney as dips.

Crispy and crunchy, these chicken pakodas are a must have

This is another classic that works well as a snack and can be had any time of the day. From elders to children, this recipe is a perfect party dish as well as a game night meal for all.

The fried chicken leg is a dish that needs no introduction. All you need to do is roast the chicken legs with spices in a pan for about 15 minutes. Then coat them with bread crumbs and deep fry. Voila, your dish is ready.

Try this classic fried chicken dish today

As the name suggests, this recipe is a take on the classic Kentucky Fried Chicken. Perfect for the days you are craving some fast food, this dish can be recreated at home in no time.

While the name might sound intimidating, this dish is easy to make and yummy to taste. What makes the recipe unique is that here the chicken is first poached and then fried with garlic.

Try this garlic-infused chicken dish today

This dish from Kerala is the desi chicken recipe you do not want to miss. In the recipe, chicken is marinated with chili powder, Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, garam masala, turmeric, ginger-garlic, chicken masala, and lemon juice. The dish is elevated by the special tadka made using curry leaves, green chilies, cumin seeds, and mustard seeds.

Fuss-free and easy to make, this dish is as yummy as it gets. The crispy chicken fingers are easy to eat as they are boneless and pair well with the honey-mustard dip. We recommended using chicken breast for this recipe.

Soft and juicy, these chicken tenders are a must-have

No matter what the occasion, there is a fried chicken dish waiting to be tired.