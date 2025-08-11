It was Kylie Jenner's birthday. The beauty mogul turned 28 on August 10. And, her birthday celebration was one-of-a-kind. She even offered her Insta-fam a peek into the joyous occasion, filled with fun, fervour and of course, delicious food. After all, what's a birthday celebration without a delectable feast, right? Kylie followed the tradition through and through, starting her day with a plate of crunchy grilled cheese sandwiches served with a bowl of slurpy ketchup. The words “Happy Birthday Kylie” were written on the sides of the plate with the red sauce.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Loves To Eat Desi Fusion Food - Here's Proof

Time for the next big ‘sweet' moment that is just non-negotiable on a birthday — cake. Kylie Jenner's birthday cake looked so appetising that we couldn't resist drooling. The sugary treat came in a tasty vanilla flavour, smeared with whipped cream. But that wasn't the best part. It was covered with colourful vermicelli sprinkles, candies, jelly beans, and edible elements resembling tiny eyes. Adding to the grandeur were the quirky “Happy Birthday” themed candles that came in vivid shades, adorned with white polka dots. Kylie's daughter Stormi and some of the birthday girl's friends were also seen in the frame.

Also Read: Lara Dutta Enjoyed A South Indian Breakfast At This New Mumbai Restaurant

As far as lunch was concerned, it was as opulent as Kylie Jenner's lavish lifestyle. On her Instagram Stories, we spotted a table spread decorated with luxurious crockery such as artistic plates, silver spoons and forks and classy glasses. Folded napkins, glass vases equipped with an array of flowers and vintage candles were a part of the decor too. A bunch of ripe tomatoes overflowed from a small container. There was a casket filled with juice berries as well.

Kylie Jenner definitely has a sweet tooth. You need not believe us, as her latest social media post screams the same. For the night celebrations, she cut another exquisite-looking cake. It was a strawberry wonder, garnished with multiple juicy strawberries, making up for a delightful sweet and sour indulgence. It was designed with white flowers and golden candles.

Kylie Jenner cut the cake joyfully and wrapped up the party by posting a photo of the half-eaten strawberry cake.

Happy Birthday, Kylie Jenner!