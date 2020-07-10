4 Baking Tools Every Beginner Must Have

No one can deny that baking is more of science than art! It needs right kind of ingredients, exact measurement and proper procedure to bake a moist and spongy cake or a soft cookie. Alongside, baking needs dedication, practice and skill. What makes the job a bit easier are the right kind of tools, especially if you are a newbie in the world of baking. These tools help you to organise all the ingredients for baking purpose. Hence, we bring a few tool options, which can help you up your baking game.





4 Must-Have Baking Tool Options For Novice Bakers:

Parchment Paper

These are one of the basics for baking purposes. This sheet is a must to spread over the tray or pan to prevent the baked goods from sticking to it. Parchment paper can also be used for roasting purposes. Here's an option for you to buy:





Silicon Mat

This mat is ideal for rolling dough for pizza base, pie crust, pasta etc. These mats are reusable and easy to clean. You can also use silicon mat as an alternative to parchment paper. If you want to buy silicon mat, here's an option for you:





Oil/Pastry Brush

This handy tool is needed to grease a pan before pouring cake batter in it. It is also used to coat cookie dough or pizza dough with butter, oil, egg white and more. We bring this option for you:





Flour Sifter Sieve

This sieve is most important to strain dry ingredients while preparing the dough or batter for your recipe. It can also be used to just dust off sugar on desserts. Look out for this option:













