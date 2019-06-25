Bake Your Eggs To Create Some Unique, Weight-Loss-Friendly And Delicious Meals (Recipes Inside)

Neha Grover | Updated: June 25, 2019 10:56 IST
Eggs are a quintessential breakfast food that springs up our body into action for a long, tiring day ahead. Full of proteins and other vital nutrients, eggs are an ideal food to have in the mornings. Eggs are also credited for being so versatile that they can be used to make countless dishes in a number of ways - egg omelettes, French toast, egg sandwiches to name a few. Change should be constant; and this applies to our food too. Who wants to eat the same boring food in the same boring style every other day? And, when it comes to eggs, the world is your oyster! After exhausting all possible ideas of cooking, frying or sauteing, bake you eggs to enjoy a whole new experience of savouring your favourite food.
Baking is the process of cooking food by dry heating in an oven]. As oven is a completely secured and enclosed area when shut, heat cannot escape; hence, it cooks the food faster than a stove/gas. When eggs are baked, not only they are cooked quickly, they also taste better with a captivating smoky flavour and aroma. As little or no grease is used in baking, it's also a healthier option for those watching their weight.
Eggs and French beans make for a perfect combination. They are baked in a bed of tangy tomato sauce and turned gooey with a generous topping of cheese. Dispense with cheese if you want a weight-loss-friendly dish.
Two powerful foods come together to create an eclectic dish. Both eggs and spinach are powerhouses of nutrients and when baked together, churn out a surprisingly yummy and nutritious meal.
An unusual mix of sardine (fish) flakes and eggs, baked to perfection. Flanked with tomatoes and pepper and a whole lot of herbs and seasoning, this baked egg dish with sardines is a must-try.
Since dry heat is used for baking instead of water or oil, most of the nutrients of the food are retained. Plus, your eggs will definitely taste and smell better. Open the realms of your culinary craft and try these easy baked eggs recipes at home.
