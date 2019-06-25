Bake Your Eggs To Create Some Unique, Weight-Loss-Friendly And Delicious Meals (Recipes Inside)

Recipes: Baked eggs

Highlights Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods

There are many ways you can cook and eat eggs

Here are some amazing recipes for baked eggs

Eggs are a quintessential breakfast food that springs up our body into action for a long, tiring day ahead. Full of proteins and other vital nutrients, eggs are an ideal food to have in the mornings. Eggs are also credited for being so versatile that they can be used to make countless dishes in a number of ways - egg omelettes, French toast, egg sandwiches to name a few. Change should be constant; and this applies to our food too. Who wants to eat the same boring food in the same boring style every other day? And, when it comes to eggs, the world is your oyster! After exhausting all possible ideas of cooking, frying or sauteing, bake you eggs to enjoy a whole new experience of savouring your favourite food.





Baking is the process of cooking food by dry heating in an oven]. As oven is a completely secured and enclosed area when shut, heat cannot escape; hence, it cooks the food faster than a stove/gas. When eggs are baked, not only they are cooked quickly, they also taste better with a captivating smoky flavour and aroma. As little or no grease is used in baking, it's also a healthier option for those watching their weight.





(Also Read: Why You Must Have Eggs Daily)











If you have an oven at home, you're in luck! Try these great and easy recipes of baked eggs at home and enjoy a delicious breakfast.



1. Baked Eggs With Beans

Eggs and French beans make for a perfect combination. They are baked in a bed of tangy tomato sauce and turned gooey with a generous topping of cheese. Dispense with cheese if you want a weight-loss-friendly dish.



View Full Recipe Here

Baked eggs with beans









2. Baked Eggs With Spinach

Two powerful foods come together to create an eclectic dish. Both eggs and spinach are powerhouses of nutrients and when baked together, churn out a surprisingly yummy and nutritious meal.





Read Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: Devilled Eggs Recipe)





Baked eggs with spinach







3. Baked Eggs With Sardines

An unusual mix of sardine (fish) flakes and eggs, baked to perfection. Flanked with tomatoes and pepper and a whole lot of herbs and seasoning, this baked egg dish with sardines is a must-try.



Read Full Recipe Here





Baked eggs with sardine





Since dry heat is used for baking instead of water or oil, most of the nutrients of the food are retained. Plus, your eggs will definitely taste and smell better. Open the realms of your culinary craft and try these easy baked eggs recipes at home.







