Easy Homemade Strawberry Kulfi Recipe To Welcome The Summers

Every season change brings with it a fresh barrage of new seasonal foods. Some stay for a long time, and some just come and go swiftly. As soon as the winters make way for summers, seasonal fruits are the ones we most look forward to. Strawberry is one such fruit that comes back with a bang, making quite an entrance with its bright red colour that stands out in the fruit market These tiny heart-shaped fruits instantly attract you and makes you want to take them home. Since strawberry season is in full swing now, we are sure you must have stocked up this vibrant fruit in your pantry, right?





Now the only struggle with consuming strawberry, especially the initial batch, is they might turn out to be a bit too sour to eat raw. So what do you do with the whole lot of sour strawberries lying idle in your fridge? Of course, you make desserts with it! Strawberry cake, strawberry ice cream and even strawberry smoothie are some great options to try with strawberries. You get the best part of the strawberry flavour that you so like and its sourness is muted with sugar and other foods like milk, cream eggs etc.





If you have decided to make ice-cream with strawberries, because, of course, it is the best way to bid adieu to winters and say ‘hello' to summers, we have a great recipe for you. All of you who like the milky goodness of our desi Indian kulfis, try making this kulfi with strawberry flavour instead of icy strawberry ice cream. The creamy, melt-in-mouth strawberry kulfi would be one of the best things you'll have this summer, we promise you.

(Also Read: How To Make Perfect Kulfi At Home)





How To Make Strawberry Kulfi At Home I Easy Strawberry Kulfi Recipe

Here's the step-by-step recipe of strawberry kulfi for you to try.





All you have to do is boil milk for some time till it is halved. Add condensed milk and let it cool. Then add fresh cream, sugar, cardamom powder and strawberry puree and freeze to make kulfis. If you want, there are also recipes of chocolate cups and whipped cream to embellish this kulfi with.







