Whether you live alone or manage a family, deciding upon the lunch menu is always a task. There are several recipes to make, but no one wants to make an elaborate meal. And if you make something light, it might not fulfill your hunger. So, what to do in such times? We suggest you make an egg-based dish! Eggs are high in proteins, nutritious, and delicious. You can cook them in any way possible. Plus, these recipes are also easy to make and quickly adapt to any masala or gravy you add to them. So, if you also want a fulfilling egg dish for lunch, here we bring you an omelette curry to try! This recipe is a good mix of proteins and flavours. And it hardly takes 15 minutes to cook.





In this omelette curry, the omelettes are first cooked separately in a pan. Side by side, you can make a quick and easy tomato-onion curry to toss the omelettes in. Once you make this recipe, it will go well with a ghee-laden phulka or plain rice. If you are going out to your office and have to pack lunch, this recipe is also good for that time. Check out the full recipe below:





Omelette Curry Recipe: Here's How To Make Omelette Curry

Add cumin seeds to the heated oil in the pan. Add the onion paste and continue to sauté. Add tomato paste, ginger, and garlic paste and continue to cook. Mix some water. Add salt, red pepper flakes, turmeric, and garam masala, then simmer the mixture for 10 minutes. Now add omelette pieces and cook. Garnish with coriander, and serve!





For the full recipe of this omelette curry recipe, click here.





Try out these recipes and let us know how you found their taste!