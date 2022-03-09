Egg is one versatile food that can be enjoyed in any form! Breakfast, lunch or dinner, egg suits all the occasions whether in the form of a snack or a curry. Egg curry is one wholesome egg dish that we all love. Boiled or fried eggs cooked in a flavourful gravy often makes it a go-to meal, as it is very easy to make and tastes absolutely delicious. Our love for this dish has made us find some of the most delicious North Indian egg curry recipes that you must add to your list. Pair these curries with rice, roti or paratha and you shall have a scrumptious meal ready!





5 North Indian Egg Curry Recipes You Must Try:

1.Mughlai Egg - Our Recommendation

Mughlai Egg is a dish that is all thing creamy, rich and spicy that tantalises your taste buds. And trust us, once you make this recipe, we are sure that you will keep coming back to it. It is best paired with laccha paratha or naan and spicy chutney!





Click here for the full recipe of Mughlai Egg.

2.Palak Egg Curry

With the loaded benefits of spinach and eggs, this protein-rich curry is filled with delectable flavours that shall make you drool! The powerful combination of superfoods makes it a bowl full of health and deliciousness. This curry is super easy to make and shall be ready in no time!

Click here for the full recipe of Palak Egg Curry.

3.Cheesy Egg Curry

This dish can be an interesting and quirky addition to your list of various delectable egg curries. In this recipe, eggs are fried until golden brown and then they are added to the gravy made with tomato puree, onion and cheese. Hence, it is often referred to as cheesy masaledaar egg curry.





Click here for the full recipe of Cheesy Egg Curry.

4.Shahi Egg Curry

Creamy, rich and luscious food spells royalty. Turn your regular egg curry to shahi egg curry with just a few tweaks, and get the taste of an ambrosial meal that you and your family will love. Rife with an invigorating aroma and overwhelming flavours, shahi egg curry is actually quite easy to make.





Click here for the full recipe of Shahi Egg Curry.

5.Egg Masala Curry

Egg Masala Curry is prepared with boiled eggs simmered in spicy gravy. The use of tomatoes and spices in preparing this delicious dish makes it tangy. And it is easy to cook when you don't want to prepare an elaborate meal. Just take leftover eggs and toss them in a curry made up of tomatoes and spices and heat it for a while and your delicious egg curry masala is ready.





Click here for the full recipe of Egg Masala Curry.





Try out these masaledaar egg curries and let us know which one you liked, in the comments section below!



