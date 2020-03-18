Athiya Shetty Bakes Yummy Banana Bread, Here's A Recipe You Can Try Too

Athiya Shetty made banana bread at home.

Highlights Athiya Shetty went on a baking spree recently

She made banana bread in her own kitchen

Here is a recipe you can try at home too

Stressed' is 'desserts' spelt backwards; and this saying holds true for a lot of celebrities including Athiya Shetty. She is quite in love with the idea of desserts and food in general too. If her recent Instagram story is to be believed, the 'baking bug' bit her as she tried her hand at the yummy pastime. The actor shared an Instagram story of delicious banana bread loaf that she seemed to have made in her own kitchen. Take a look:





"Banana bread with a side of burnt," wrote Athiya Shetty sharing the picture on her Instagram stories. She held out the dish in her hands for her Instagram followers to see. The sumptuous-looking banana bread looked so delicious that it could be finished instantly. Kudos to Athiya Shetty for acing the dish so simply and effortlessly!





(Also Read: Athiya Shetty Has 'Happiness In A Bowl' For Breakfast, Check Out What She Ate)

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty is quite the foodie and her Instagram profile stands testimony to the same. She regularly shares updates from her various food sojourns, and even the ones she makes herself at home. There is an entire Instagram highlight on her profile with the title 'Food' in which she has collated all her favourite food stories from her profile.





Her Instagram posts too prove how much she loves to eat. A recent post showed her love for another delicious dessert - the humble pancake. There was a stack of small pancakes, topped with blueberries and chocolate spread. "Sunday sweets," wrote Athiya, sharing the picture of the pancakes.





Banana bread is quite a delicious dessert-cum-snack recipe that can easily be made at home. The major ingredients that you require are only bananas and flour. The recipe is also a great way to utilise leftover bananas that have over ripened.





Click Here For The Full Banana Bread Recipe.