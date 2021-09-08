In a country with a majority of vegetarians, paneer has undoubtedly become an ingredient loved by many. While we usually make spicy gravies and tikkas out of paneer that is tossed in a lot of masalas, herbs and butter - we indeed have come to love that lip-smacking flavour. But if you want to give a twist to your regular paneer recipes, you should definitely try the Afghani paneer gravy! This white coloured Afghani paneer has a sweet and creamy taste that you hardly get to have in other paneer dishes. And trust us, once you make this Afghani paneer, you will keep coming back to this recipe!





Wrapped in cashew paste, malai, khoya, cream, curd and coconut, this dish is rich in many ingredients. This recipe's sweet and creamy taste is best paired with a rumali roti or naan, spicy chutney and lacchedar pyaaz! You can make this dish anytime you want to indulge in a new taste or when you have guests coming over. People of all ages will love it. So without wasting any further, let us check out the recipe of this dish.

Easy Paneer Recipe: How To Make Afghani Paneer | Afghani Paneer Recipe

To make this dish, first, extract the juice of ginger and garlic and keep them aside. Grind onions separately, and then grind cashew nuts and coconut to a fine paste. In a heavy-bottomed pan, place the ground paste, add salt, green cardamoms, ginger-garlic juice and bring to boil, then simmer. Cook until dry. Then add ghee and the beaten curd, and cook till fat separates. Add the nut paste and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Make sure that the masalas don't burn. Then add white pepper and water to make a thick gravy.

Add paneer and simmer for a while. Next, add kewra jal and khoya. Blend well. Finally, add the cream. Cook on low flame for 5 minutes and garnish with coriander leaves!





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



