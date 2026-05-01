Some summer dinners are all about comfort without the heaviness, and that's why a simple sprout salad shines. When the heat drains your energy, and you don't feel like standing in the kitchen for too long, this is the kind of meal that just makes sense. It's light, fresh, easy on the stomach, and still filling enough to count as a proper dinner.

Sprouts Salad Is The Perfect Summer Dinner

Sprout salad is made using sprouted legumes, most commonly moong (green gram), black chana, or a mix of pulses. When these legumes are soaked and allowed to sprout, they become softer, easier to digest, and much richer in nutrients. What you're left with is a base that's naturally high in protein, fibre, and vitamins but still feels light and cooling.





What makes this salad so special in summer is how refreshing it feels. You're not dealing with heavy gravies, oil, or spices. Instead, you're combining crunchy sprouts with hydrating vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, maybe some onions for a little sharpness, and finishing it all with lemon juice and simple seasoning.

It's also incredibly easy to make, which is a big win on busy or lazy evenings. If you already have sprouts ready at home, you can put everything together in under 10 minutes.

Here's How You Can Make It At Home

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Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted moong

1 small cucumber, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

2-3 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

A pinch of black pepper

Optional: roasted peanuts, boiled corn, or paneer cubes for extra texture and protein

Method:

1. Add the sprouts to a large bowl.

2. Toss in the chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and green chilli.

3. Add coriander leaves for freshness. Now season with salt, chaat masala, and black pepper. Drizzle lemon juice on top and mix everything well.

4. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve immediately for the best crunch and freshness.





What's great is how flexible this dish is. You can make it as simple or as indulgent as you want. You can add a handful of crunchy peanuts, throw in some pomegranate seeds for a sweet burst, or even mix in a spoon of yoghurt for a creamy twist.

And on days when you don't feel like making anything at all, sprout salads are super easy to order too. Many healthy cafes and salad bars have their own versions, often with fun add-ons like avocado, seeds, or light dressings. So you can still eat clean and light without lifting a finger.





In the middle of a hot, tiring day, when your body just wants something simple and cooling, sprout salad feels like the perfect answer.