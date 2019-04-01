Eat These 3 Foods To Increase Zinc Level In The Body

Do you happen to have dry and rough skin, or are you constantly bothered by an upset stomach and weakened immunity system? If the answer to all these questions is yes, then there are high chances of you suffering from zinc deficiency. Zinc is that one essential nutrient that is required by the human body to ensure proper functioning of the cells and to perform day-to-day functions. Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining one's overall health and its benefits are aplenty. Not only does it helps in the growth and repairing of tissues and muscles in the body, but also facilitates digestion and gives a boost to the immune system. Inadequate absorption of zinc in the body or reduced dietary intake of zinc-rich foods could be possible reasons of having zinc deficiency. In order to steer clear of the symptoms of zinc deficiency, it is imperative to consume a diet that includes zinc-rich foods. If you have been on a quest of finding zinc-rich foods to increase your zinc level in the body, then we're here to help.







Here is a list of 3 foods that are abundantly rich in zinc content:









Lamb



Apart from being one of the most abundantly rich sources of protein, lamb is quite renowned for its high zinc content as well. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Lamb contains good amounts of B vitamins and is particularly rich in B12 and folate. These nutrients are necessary for a healthy nervous system and aid the prevention of heart disease, mood disorders, and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia in older people."



Fish



Here is another option for all the non-vegetarians out there! Fish is an excellent source of zinc. Consuming it twice a week is good to ensure that you are getting sufficient amounts of zinc in the body.







Trail Mix



If you are a vegetarian who certainly cannot depend on lamb to increase zinc level in the body, then you can bring trail mix to your rescue. Trail mix comprises walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, flaxseeds, cashews etc. Did you know that cashews have good amounts of zinc, in comparison to other nuts? According to the data provided by the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100 gm serving of cashews contain 5.78 mg of zinc.



So, try and include more of the above-mentioned foods in your diet to keep zinc deficiency at bay.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









