Eat These Fruits This Summer To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage, Naturally

Long, bright days of summers prompt us to leave our cosy homes and go out more often. It's the best time to hit the beach and soak in the sunshine abound with vitamin D, which is good for health but not so good for skin. The ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays of the sun cannot be seen but they penetrate all the layers of the atmosphere and strike hard on our body. We think that we are completely protected by slathering on bottles of sunscreen lotions all over our body. Then, why do we still end up with a tanned or sunburned skin? It obviously means that applying sunscreen may not be a fool proof plan. Prolonged exposure to sun rays can also cause photo-ageing or in worst case, skin cancer.



Who wants a wrinkled or blackened skin, especially, when it's time to flaunt one's summery wardrobe? Nobody! We often ignore the underlying factors that make our body and skin react to the external environment. While topical skin care helps a great deal, improving bodily health also plays a role in determining skin's outer health. It's true what they say, 'beauty comes from within'.



A diet rich in foods with sun-protective properties helps in shielding body, skin and hair from UV rays and also repairs sun-damaged skin. Summer brings with it a variety of seasonal fruits, many of which are effective in fighting sun damage.







Fruits That Protect Skin From Sun Damage -





Watermelon is a natural sun-protector that is stacked with vitamin C and lycopene, an antioxidant that successfully absorbs UV radiations.

This super fruit is packed with vitamin E that hydrates the body and also acts as a shield to fight back sun's harmful effects.





Pomegranate is known to shower many health benefits. It contains a high amount of anthocyanins, tannins, and anti-inflammatory compounds that negate the effects of harmful UVB rays.





This is one fruit that contains powerful antioxidants and a high amount of vitamin C. The properties combine together to minimise the damage caused by sun.





Orange, just like all other citrus fruits, is most effective in combating serious skin disorders and diseases caused by the UV rays. The fruit has a vast nutrient profile containing vitamin E, vitamin C and limonene, a compound that keeps a check on cell degeneration.





Building up bodily health is the solution to all problems, even if they are skin related. Get these delicious fruits home stat and enjoy your days in the sun.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







