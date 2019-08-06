Egg Hack: How To Make Mess-Free Scrambled Eggs Using Just Water (Watch Video)

A new way of cooking scrambled eggs is doing the rounds on the internet

Highlights Scrambled eggs are easy to make and ready in minutes

A new way of cooking scrambled eggs is doing the rounds on internet

This new egg hack involves cooking scrambled eggs in water

Internet is a treasure trove of useful tips and life changing hacks for anyone who's looking. When it comes to cooking, the web has a whole barrage of tips and hacks that promise to make your life easier in the kitchen, save time and give you delicious food all at the same time. However, not all supposed hacks and tips are very useful in reality and some might be too cumbersome or may require special tools or may just not give you the results that you desire. Nevertheless, novice chefs and cooks are always looking to try out newer, quirkier cooking techniques that crop up on the internet. One such hack is now doing the rounds on the internet - cooking scrambled eggs without a mess and without any grease.





Scrambled eggs are one of the most popularly prepared egg dishes. It's easy to make and is prepared in minutes with minimum effort and minimum ingredient requirements. However, sometimes scrambled eggs may end up being too dry if you don't use the right amount of butter or oil to cook it. We are used to seeing various techniques of cooking scrambled eggs in a pan, but this new technique of cooking scrambled eggs requires just water. The cooking hack was demonstrated by food stylist and expert Vivian Chan, who shared the video on her Instagram page but according to her, the technique has already been around on the internet. Chan tried the technique out and it looked super easy to implement.

Also Read: 11 Best Egg Recipes in Hindi | Easy Egg Recipes | Best Anda Recipes





Take a look at this scrambled eggs hack:

This technique of cooking scrambled eggs in water involves taking water in a deep-bottomed vessel and then bringing it to a rolling simmer. Once the water starts bubbling gently, you can take a sieve ladle and create a gentle tornado in the middle of the water. Gently add beaten eggs to the swirling pool of water, turn off the heat and cover the vessel. Allow it to stand for a few minutes and then remove the lid to see the eggs being scrambled by the water. You can then lift the egg out of the water with the same sieve ladle, while shaking off the excess water through a series of quick shakes. We don't know if this hack gives you perfectly moist and delicious scrambled eggs as promised, but this sure looks easy!







