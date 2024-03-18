In today's health-conscious world, prioritising protein in our diet has become increasingly important. Whether you're looking to build muscle, lose weight, or simply maintain a balanced lifestyle, incorporating high-protein recipes into your meals can be a game-changer. A dip (especially made with mayonnaise) is considered unhealthy and we try to avoid it. But this dip packs in protein and is healthy too. Use it as a creamy accompaniment or as a sandwich spread, you'll surely love it.

Is Dip Good for a Diet?

Absolutely! This high-protein dip is not only delicious but also nutritious, making it a perfect addition to your diet. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, as well as for keeping you feeling full and satisfied. By opting for a protein-rich dip like this one, you can enhance the nutritional value of your snacks and meals without compromising on flavour.





Additionally, homemade dips allow you to control the ingredients, ensuring that you're not consuming any hidden sugars or unhealthy fats. This mayo alternative is made with wholesome ingredients like cashews, paneer, and hung curd, providing a healthy dose of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

If you're tired of store-bought mayonnaise loaded with preservatives and unhealthy fats, this homemade version is a game-changer. The recipe was shared on the Instagram page 'learnlively'. Not only is it rich in protein, but it's also free from artificial additives and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10-15 days.

How To Make Healthy Dip I High-Protein Dip/Sandwich Spread Recipe

In a blender, combine soaked cashews, paneer, garlic, herbs, salt, vinegar, hung curd, and olive oil. Blend until smooth and creamy.





Adjust seasoning according to taste. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 10-15 days.





Pair this versatile dip with crunchy vegetables for a nutritious snack, spread it on whole grain bread for a protein-packed sandwich, or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish. The possibilities are endless, and you can feel good knowing that you're nourishing your body with every bite.