Ace director and choreographer Farah Khan celebrated her 57th Birthday on the 9th of January. Farah, who has gained substantial fame in both the big and small screen industry, was flooded with wishes from followers and friends, alike. However, amongst the hordes of birthday wishes that Farah reposted on her Instagram story, what caught our eye was an extravagant lunch spread that had been gifted to her for her special day. As Farah moved the camera over the spread, we couldn't help but decide which one dish looked the most tempting.





The cuisine for her birthday lunch was Malvani and it looked absolutely drool-worthy, to say the least. Keeping the variety of seafood and non-vegetarian gems of the Malvani cuisine in mind, we are sure Farah had a great time finishing up these dishes. From what we can see, the spread consisted of at least two types of fish curry and chicken curry, prawn masala fry, rawa coated surmai fry, sol kadhi, and one whole tawa fried pomfret. Look at the absolutely tempting pictures here:

We are sure the birthday girl had a gala time enjoying her birthday feast. However, unlike her birthday, on most other days, Farah likes to be on the hosting end. Farah is known among Bollywood celebrities and her friends, for her exceptional cooking skills that she has time and again given us glimpses of. From treating her fellow judges to a handi of homemade biryani on a show she was judging, to making news for hosting a grand party for International pop star Ed Sheeran during his visit to India, Farah is the kind of foodie who loves to eat, as much as she loves to treat, which makes her, our favorite kind of foodie!