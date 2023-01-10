We have often heard the saying that people who eat food together, stay together. People commonly bond over a shared love for food and turns out that our favourite celebrities are no different! Actress Shilpa Shetty and director Farah Khan are two such celebrities who have maintained a strong friendship for so many years. Apart from their friendly banter, the one thing they have in common is their love for food. On Farah Khan's birthday on January 9, Shilpa Shetty shared a funny video featuring the birthday girl and also revealed her foodie secret. Take a look:

In the video, we could see Farah Khan enjoying an amazing pull-me-up salad. She also gave the video a fun twist by revealing a secret and calling salad the secret to her good looks. "Meri beauty ka raaz - salad (The secret of my beauty - salad)," said Farah Khan in the video. However, Shilpa Shetty was quick to point out that there was burrata cheese below the leafy greens, and thus the salad was not as healthy as it seemed. To this, Farah Khan cracked a food pun, "Yeh bura tha, abb accha hai (This was bad earlier, now it's good)!"





"Never a dull moment with you around. Love you, Farhoo! Wishing you only love, health, and happiness... Oh yes, and loads of tasty food on your plate always," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the video shared on Farah Khan's birthday. "Shilllpsssss this is so fun. Love you for all my free meals and everything else," responded Farah khan in the comments.





This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen from Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan. The duo has engaged in a lot of foodie banter previously as well. Recently, their third friend, actress Tabu, celebrated her birthday with a food-filled pyjama party. The party was hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan and, of course, a lot of good food was featured in the bash.





