After a long and tiring work day, we all look forward to unwinding with family and friends. These informal get-togethers are all about catching up over conversations, a relaxed atmosphere and of course, some delicious food. While it may seem our favourite Bollywood celebrities love to frequent their favourite fine dining restaurants, they also equally enjoy smaller gatherings at home! Take actress Shilpa Shetty for instance. On the occasion of Tabu's birthday on November 4, she decided to take her out for dinner at the popular restaurant Bastian. However, they finally ended up landing at director Farah Khan's residence for a home-bound pyjama party instead! Take a look at the post they shared:

"Pyjama party.. celebrating Tabu's birthday dressed in formals. Thank you Shilpa Shetty for promising us Bastian and landing up at mine," wrote Farah Khan in the caption of the post. To this, Shilpa Shetty replied in the comments section, "Promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours."





Even though their original plan to go to Bastian for Tabu's birthday was changed, they did not hesitate to indulge in some good homemade food. Shilpa Shetty shared some glimpses of the food-filled pyjama party on Instagram stories. We could spot some delicious crispy fried snacks, a few Indian gravies and a lip-smacking pav bhaji. There was also a wonderful chocolate cake for Tabu decorated with blueberries, strawberries and nuts on top. "Hostess with the mostest. Farah Khan love you, but your food more," she laughed in the caption of the story. Take a look at the stories here:

We loved to see the delicious food that the actresses ate and we hope to see more of their foodie indulgences soon! What did you think of Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan and Tabu's food-filled pyjama party? Tell us in the comments below.