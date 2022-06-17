Father's day is just around the corner and so is the time to treat him like a king. Although one does not need a specific date to celebrate the special man who is a parent, friend, mentor, both children and fathers look forward to celebrating Father's Day. This year, we are celebrating Father's Day on June 19. Being a father is itself a reward but you know, sometimes other rewards are nice too. To celebrate this special day, we have shortlisted cafes and restaurants that are providing Father's Day special offers and discounts to make Father's Day even more special. It's just not about how many things you manage to do. Rather it's the little things that you can do for your dad that make the celebration all the better. So, ask him to wear his favourite outfit and take him out on a super cute brunch/dinner date.





Here's A List Of 9 Restaurants And Cafes Offering Special Discounts And Offers Take A Look.

Radisson Hotel Sohna Road

Radisson Hotel at Sohna Road is offering 50% discount for the entire day to make your father feel special with a plateful of indulgence. With that, you get a 20% off on buffet and complimentary soft beverage. So, now is the time that you spoil your dad with a meal or meals that he would remember for a long time.

Where: Radisson Sohna Road, Block S, Sector-49, Gurugram

Time: Entire Day

Date: June 19th

Lord Of The Drinks Chamber, Rajouri Garden

If your father loves to try and experiment with every kind of cuisine, then this cafe is a treat for him. The menu at Lord Of The Drinks Chamber is contemporary, showcasing an interesting mix of Italian, Chinese, Continental and North-Indian. So, plan a quick outing with your dad and avail 20% off on the entire bill.

Where: Najafgarh Road, Block A, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden

Offer: 20% off on the entire bill

Chowman

It's about time we give back the love and affection to all our dear dads, for being our first superhero and a role model, with a small celebration with Chowman. Chowman is a Chinese chain of restaurants from Eastern India. The brand has 30 outlets with 24 in Kolkata, 4 in Bangalore and 2 in Delhi NCR. Place your orders through the Chowman App, Swiggy, or Zomato.





Cost for two: Veg: 899/-+ Taxes Non-Veg: 1199/-+ Taxes

Love And Cheesecake

If your father has a sweet tooth, this place will perfectly fit the bill for him. The menu includes age-old classics and moreish specials that'll melt daddy-dearest's heart in no time. For instance, tiramisu, chocolate cake, cupcakes, tart and more.

Where: Love and Cheesecake AND Poetry (all outlets in Mumbai & Delhi), www.loveandcheesecake.com, Swiggy and Zomato.

Date: 19th June 2022

Price: INR 560 onwards

The Hutan Cafe

Here we found another place to satisfy your dad's sweet tooth cravings. This cafe located in Sainik farms is offering a complimentary banana split dessert for the entire day. You can indulge into some of the lip-smacking treat that will make your day memorable for lifetime.

Where: 4 Club Road, Anupam Garden, Sainik Farms

Offer: Complimentary Dessert

Date: 19th June

Time: 8 pm onwards

6. Visalam, CGH Earth

This Father's day skip the conventional gift and treat your dad to a travel adventure based on his interest - food! You can keep this mini vacation simply food-focused or completely personalise it with more activities of his choice - a chance to spend some quality time together doing things you both enjoy. Binge on the gastronomical experiences, cooking demonstrations, village tours for insights into Chettinad architecture, murukku lady, Athangudi tile factory at Visalam CGH, located in Kanadukathan, Tamilnadu.

7. Sassy Teaspoon

If you're looking for ways to express your love for your dad, thank him with a sweet surprise. So, now gear up for a sweet surprise this Father's Day as Sassy Teaspoon has created something delectable for this special occasion. A decadent Coffee Sponge Cake and for all the adorable fathers around the city.

Product: Father's Day Special Cake

Price: Rs.745 plus taxes

Available: Sassy Teaspoon -Available at all outlets in Mumbai & Pune



8. Gawky Goose

Gawky Goose is hosting a Father's Day special brunch where they give a complimentary brunch for all fathers this Sunday. So, head over to Gawky Goose & gift your dad with a delectable Sunday brunch in town that involves exquisite cocktails, exotic dishes & rich desserts.



Where: Gawky Goose - Kitchen & Bar

Date: 19th June

Reservations: 09901787273

Address: Muniyappa Layout, Murgesh Pallya, Bengaluru

9. Ironhill







Ironhill invites you and your fathers for an unforgettable bonding experience marked by the essence of food and drinks making it a lasting experience for all to reminisce.

What: Raise a toast to your hero

Where: Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru,

When: 19th June 2022

Price: approx. Rs. 2000/ for 2 people

Book Your Beer Table on: 9606044623 / 24



So now is the time to treat your superhero with his favourite treat! Happy Father's Day in advance!