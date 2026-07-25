A sudden wave of dizziness, weakness or lightheadedness can leave you reaching for the quickest fix you know. For many people, that fix is a hot cup of coffee. It's a common piece of advice shared by family and friends, especially when someone feels their blood pressure has dropped. But is there any truth to it, or is it simply one of those home remedies that has stood the test of time? Here's a look at whether coffee can actually help when low BP makes you feel uneasy.





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Coffee Can Temporarily Raise Blood Pressure

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The reason coffee is often recommended is because of its caffeine content. Caffeine stimulates the nervous system, which can temporarily increase blood pressure by making blood vessels constrict and increasing sympathetic activity. A systematic review published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming 200-300 mg of caffeine caused a temporary rise in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, with the effect beginning within the first hour and lasting for at least three hours.

But It Isn't A Treatment For Low Blood Pressure

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A temporary increase in blood pressure doesn't mean coffee treats hypotension. The same review found that while caffeine raises blood pressure in the short term, there isn't enough evidence to suggest that regular coffee consumption is an effective long-term solution for blood pressure problems. If you are frequently experiencing dizziness, fainting or persistently low blood pressure, it's important to identify the underlying cause rather than depending on coffee for relief.

Regular Coffee Drinkers May Notice A Smaller Effect

If you drink coffee every day, the boost may not be as noticeable. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) notes that caffeine's effect on blood pressure is transient, and people who consume coffee regularly tend to develop tolerance to these short-term haemodynamic effects. In other words, someone who drinks coffee occasionally may notice a greater rise in blood pressure than someone who has several cups every day.





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Verdict

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Yes, coffee may help temporarily if you are feeling dizzy because of low blood pressure- but it isn't a cure for low BP. Caffeine can briefly raise blood pressure, which may explain why some people feel better after drinking a cup of coffee.





However, the effect usually lasts only a few hours and becomes less noticeable in habitual coffee drinkers. If low BP is happening repeatedly or is accompanied by fainting, chest pain or severe weakness, it's best to seek medical advice instead of relying on coffee alone.