Weight Loss: With the onset of summer, people tend to become less mobile. We cut down on walking and take automotive transports to avoid being directly under the scorching sun. Also, we start losing a great amount of fluid from our body due to the heat. So, to maintain a balanced outlook and feel healthy from inside, we need an added focus on our diet to lose that extra flab that makes the body perspire aggressively. To do that, there's no better way to start giving importance to our breakfast and include food that helps in losing weight.





There are many options and some are among the healthiest, most-energising, low-fat, low-calorie vegetarian breakfasts. Given the intense heat during the summer months, it's wise to include seasonal fruits in your breakfast and keep it light. And if you are looking for protein-rich options, then we have five breakfast ideas that are not only weight-loss-friendly, but also summer-friendly.





1. Mango And Moong Sprouts Salad





Moong dal sprouts are enriched with protein, fibre and antioxidants. When mixed with the seasonal delight mangoes, these salads get a whole new delectable edge altogether. Mangoes are replete with fibre and nutrients such as Vitamins C and A and beta carotene.





2. Quinoa Pancake

The quinoa pancakes are easy to prepare and loaded with minerals like manganese, iron, magnesium and folate (Vitamin B). Top it with some fresh fruits for a healthy start to your day. It also includes the use of honey and eggs to give you a protein kick.





3. Spinach Pancake





A healthy savoury whole-wheat spinach pancake with mushroom filling, this dish spells goodness. They are one of the best sources of iron for kids. A great option for breakfast, brunch or even to pack for lunch boxes. Have it with a plate full of fresh tomato salad.





4. Oats Apple Crumble





This breakfast recipe is worth waking up for. Apples and oats fuse with the aroma of nutmeg and cinnamon. You can indulge in this divine recipe repeatedly.





5. French Toast And Muskmelon Salad





A delicious and nutritious breakfast option for egg lovers. Melons make for a great raw salad, and you can team it with sweet or plain French toast.





Try to skip sugary drinks or packaged fruit juices early in the morning. It may not be a great idea.