High Protein Diet: Amp Up Your Breakfast With This Mango And Moong Sprouts Salad

Highlights Breakfast is dubbed as one of the most important meal of the day

Mangoes can be used in a variety of dishes

Sprouting beans is said to have many benefits

Come summers and our eyes hover in search of juicy and pulpy mangoes; but for some reason over the years mangoes have gained an ill-repute in the world of health and nutrition. Many people, who are trying to lose weight, are unsure of mango's impact on their regime. There are myths that mangoes induce weight gain. Fact: any food in excess could lead to weight gain. Mangoes, if consumed in moderation, are perhaps one of the best things you can include your diet.





Mango Nutrition:

Experts often recommend eating local and seasonal fruits, and in this season - when you are seeing mangoes all across you - it would be a crime of sorts to give it a miss. Mangoes are replete with nutrients such as fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A and beta carotene. It also helps boost gut health and keeps cholesterol in check. In other words, there is absolutely no reason to fear the mangoes. You can tuck into it raw, or you can combine its goodness with other nutritious foods, say for instance sprouts.





Moong Dal Sprouts Nutrition:

Moong dal sprouts are profuse with protein, fibre and immunity-boosting antioxidants. Protein helps keep you satiated, if you are satiated you do not feel hungry soon, you eat in moderation and thus reduce chances of calorie overload.





Here is a delectable recipe mango and moong spout salad that is sure to amp up your breakfast spread.





High Protein Diet: Mango And Moong Dal Sprouts Salad Recipe

Take one cup of green moong sprouts, add to it half a cup of chopped raw mangoes.

Now take half a cup of chopped cucumber, half a cup of chopped tomatoes and add to the mix, chop one green chilli and throw it into the mixing bowl.

You can also add one-two tablespoon of freshly chopped coriander leaves for the zesty freshness.

Add two tablespoon of lemon juice, some salt and chat masala to taste. Give everything a good mix.



The best bit about this salad is that you can customise it the way you want, add and omit ingredients according to your will. This not only makes for a satiating breakfast but also give you an energetic kick-start to the day.







Try this easy-peasy breakfast recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







