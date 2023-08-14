Millets have come back into our diets, thanks to the fame it is getting across the globe. The world is waking up to its immense benefits. As we celebrate the year 2023 as 'The Year of Millets', we are also looking for ways to incorporate them into our daily meals. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared an amazing recipe on their Instagram handle. The recipe is made from little millet and they call it Little Millet Lemon Delight. This chilled sweet treat is perfect to brave the scorching heat that is still weighing us down.

"Experience a burst of tangy flavours and zesty freshness with Little Millet Lemon Delight, wrote the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in the caption of the post. Don't know what little millet is? Let us enlighten you.

What is little millet? What is it called in Hindi?

Little millet, scientifically known as Panicum sumatrense, is a small but mighty grain that offers a range of health benefits. Often referred to as "kutki" or "samai," little millet has been a staple in many traditional diets for centuries.

What is little millet good for?

Let's explore five fantastic benefits that this tiny grain brings to the table:

1. Rich In Nutrients:

It is small in size but big in nutrition. Little millet is full of dietary fibre, which improves digestion and promotes gut health. Additionally, it contains important minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, which strengthen bones and maintain overall health.

2. It's Gluten-Free!

Little millet is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for those with gluten sensitivity. It works as a great alternative to wheat and other gluten-containing grains.

3. Great For Diabetes

Little millet is low in glycemic index, and therefore, is great for a diabetes diet. It has a slower impact on blood sugar levels and prevents rapid spikes and crashes.

4. Helps Maintain Weight:

Incorporating little millet into your meals can support weight management efforts. Its high fibre content promotes satiety and helps control appetite, making you feel full for longer periods.

5. Good For Heart Health:

Little millet is heart-healthy due to its composition of dietary fibre and essential nutrients. Fibre helps lower cholesterol levels and other nutrients help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.





After knowing all these benefits of little millets, we are sure you want to try the recipe that we were talking about. It's amazingly easy.

Millets offer a range of health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Little Millet Lemon Delight:

Take a little millet gruel (boiled into a paste) and cook it with sugar and lemon peels to make syrup. Let it cool. Take more little millet and cook with corn flour. Add lemon juice and sugar syrup and cook till it thickens. Noe grease a tray with ghee and pour the cooked mixture over it. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Then cut it into slices and serve after garnishing with dry coconut powder.

Sounds yummy, right?





Check out the complete recipe here:

Make this little millet lemon delight to satisfy your sweet tooth and cool down in the hot weather.