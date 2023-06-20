Best Millet Recipes: Millets are the superfood everyone seems to be talking about nowadays. There are many kinds of millet jowar (sorghum), ragi (finger millet), kodo millet, bajra (pearl millet), foxtail millet, etc. Most of these have actually been used in culinary preparations since ancient times. But they have found fresh recognition in the 21st century because of their wide-ranging health benefits (read more here). Millets can easily be incorporated into your daily diet. To get you started, we have listed down recipes for yummy millet snacks you must try.

Here Are 10 Easy And Healthy Recipes For Millet Snacks:

1. Baked Ragi Chakli

Who doesn't love crisp chaklis? Now you can give it a healthy twist by not only baking it, but by using a millet flour to prepare it. This snack has a base of ragi flour and besan. Ginger, garlic and chillies are added for flavour. Simple and wholesome, you can binge on this chakli without any guilt. Full recipe here.

2. Almond Millet Mathi

Use millets to make a different kind of mathri. Photo Credit: iStock

Mathi or mathri is another popular Indian snack that you can give a millet twist to. This recipe uses 3 types of flour, including bajra flour, to make the dough. Chaat masala, coriander seeds, garlic, potatoes and other veggies are added to enhance the flavour and texture of this snack. You can serve it with a chilli yoghurt dip. Find the recipes for the mathi as well as a dip here.

3. Millet Empanadas

You can use millets to make your own version of foreign delicacies as well. Empanadas are turnover-like treats especially common in Spanish and Latin American countries. They have a variety of sweet and savoury fillings. This recipe has a stuffing of tomato, corn, garlic and seasonings. But what makes it stand out is the pastry covering, which is made using jowar flour. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Ragi Cheela

Photo Credit: iStock

Cheelas are typically a breakfast dish, but who says you cannot enjoy them as a snack? This special ragi cheela has yummy ingredients that will leave you craving more. This cheela is packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It will keep you satisfied and happy! Here's the recipe. Pro tip: Don't skip the cashews, they add wonderful crunch and flavour.

5. Ragi cutlet

If you want a more conventional snack, this cutlet is a good choice. Potatoes, onions and other veggies are combined with ragi flour and spices to make this wholesome treat. Click here for the recipe. Don't forget to relish it with spicy chutney.

6. Mixed Millet Bhel Puri

A serving of masaledar bhel can instantly uplift our mood. The best thing about bhel is that it is quite easy to customise. So you should also try adding mixing some millets with it. The rest of the ingredients - peanuts, potatoes, spices, chutneys, etc. can remain the same. Here's the full recipe.

7. Samak Appe

You can also use millets to make South Indian-style appes. Photo Credit: iStock

Samak rice or samvat ke chawal is actually a type of millet known as little millet. In India, it is especially consumed as part of Navratri vrats (fasting). In most cases, you can use this ingredient in the same way as you do regular rice. If you're looking for a snack option, we recommend samak rice appes. Watch the recipe video here.

8. Pizza Pianta

Who said pizzas can't be healthy? This version doesn't remove the cheese altogether but has a unique dough. Can you guess in what way? The base of this pizza is made using millet and tapioca flour rather than regular flour. We assure you it tastes quite delicious! You can top it with veggies, mushrooms and more. Find the recipe here.

9. Kodo Millet Burger

Not just pizza, now incorporate millets into your burger as well. This hearty burger has a patty made of kodo millet and different types of greens. It is layered with two types of spread, veggies and seasonings before being sandwiched between buns. Complete recipe here.

10. Jowar Tacos

This interesting dish uses jowar flour to make taco shells. They are then filled with spicy chicken stuffing. When you're in the mood for fusion food, give this one a try. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Now you have 10 yummy ways to make millets a part of your regular diet. You better get started!

