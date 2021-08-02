Tara Sutaria loves food, and she is not afraid to tell that to the world! In fact, she considers herself from a 'khaati peeti' Parsi family, who doesn't believe in following strict diet. We find her always posting pictures of her delicious meals on Instagram. She keeps her 6.1million Insta-fam updated about every slice of life. Remember when she gushed over cheesy pizza and indulged in filet-o-fish and fries from McDonalds on the set of 'Heropanti 2'! It won't be an exaggeration to say that the 'Student of the Year 2' actor's indulgent posts leave us slurping every single time.





Keeping up with the tradition, Tara posted about her latest indulgence, and it left us slurping. She made a boomerang of fried chicken on her Instagram story. She captioned the image as "when you've devoured 8 and still crave the 9th... Say what you want fried chicken will always be food for the soul!!!" and she put a Do Not Disturb sticker on the story. An ardent foodie indeed! Here's a glimpse of the Insta story:

She eats her fried chicken with sauce.

On the work front, it has been an exciting year for Tara Sutaria. Besides shooting for 'Ek Villian 2' and 'Heropanti 2', she will also be seen with debutant Ahaan Shetty (Suniel Shetty's son) in 'Tadap'. The film is a remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and is slated to release in 2021.



