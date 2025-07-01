Flaxseeds and chia seeds have recently taken the health world by storm. Thanks to their rich nutrient profile, they're now a top pick for health enthusiasts. They're also a favourite among those trying to shed pounds. You can easily incorporate them into your favourite dishes or even order the dishes from your go-to food delivery application. But have you ever stopped to wonder which one has the edge in terms of nutrition? Is one better than the other or do they offer similar benefits? Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain spilled the beans on her official Instagram handle, revealing the truth and clearing the confusion once and for all. Read on to find out!

What Are The Health Benefits Of Flaxseeds?

1. Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

According to Deepsikha, flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid. Consuming these seeds can help reduce cholesterol and even prevent heart issues.

2. Support Hormonal Balance

Did you know flaxseeds can also help support hormonal balance? The presence of a compound called lignan in them is what makes them great for this. These seeds can be particularly beneficial for women, as they experience hormonal fluctuations more often.

3. High In Antioxidants

Flaxseeds are rich in antioxidants, which means they can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Eating them regularly can benefit your overall health and also reduce the chances of getting sick often.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds?

1. Aid In Weight Management

Chia seeds make for an excellent addition to a weight loss diet due to their high fibre content. As we all know, fibre promotes a feeling of fullness and helps reduce appetite, which can aid in weight loss.

2. Good Source Of Calcium

Another benefit of eating chia seeds is that they are a good source of calcium. If you wish to keep your bones healthy, consider adding chia seeds to your diet. Apart from calcium, they also contain magnesium and phosphorus, which are great for bones too.

3. Promote Digestion

Chia seeds are rich in dietary fibre, which helps promote digestion. The soluble fibre in chia seeds absorbs water, forming a gel-like substance that softens stool and supports regular bowel movements.

Watch the complete video below:

So, Which One Is A Healthier Pick?

According to Deepsikha, both flaxseeds and chia seeds are great for your health. You can't really say one is healthier than the other. They're both powerful and offer distinct benefits, so you can pick the one that suits your personal health goals. She suggests consuming up to 1-2 tbsp of each daily for maximum health benefits. You can incorporate them into your smoothies, yoghurt bowls, bread or even desserts - there are endless ways to enjoy these seeds.

