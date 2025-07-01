The sweet aroma of freshly baked goods and the crunch of a toasted croissant reach new heights with the richness of creamy butter. But what if you add the goodness of almonds to your recipe? Masaba Gupta recently indulged in a culinary adventure that got everyone talking. The fashionista shared her latest kitchen experiment on Instagram, where she whipped up a batch of delicious homemade almond butter that left her followers drooling. The image featured a close-up of almond butter in a small bowl. In the caption, she wrote, "Made almond butter this morning for my daughter, and I'm never eating the crap we're served out of a bottle again! So simple and delicious."

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's Instagram story below:

This isn't the first time Masaba Gupta has given us a glimpse into her homemade food adventures. Last month, she enjoyed a freshly made dessert at home. Masaba shared a picture of apple crumble on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, we spotted the dessert in a baking pan layered with apples, topped with a crunchy, golden topping that seemed to be oats. In the caption, she wrote, "Made Apple Crumble because such is life." Masaba also tagged celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra and asked, "Who am I?" Read the full story here.

Before this, Masaba Gupta shared a snapshot of her Mexican meal that she enjoyed at home. The image featured a plate brimming with a selection of Mexican dishes, including guacamole, pico de gallo (salsa), tortilla chips, Mexican rice, and a dollop of taco dip. We also spotted a paneer dish and chicken patties on the plate. The caption read, "Mexican at home." Click here to read the story in detail.

Masaba Gupta's foodie posts are our favourite. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share with us in the comments below!