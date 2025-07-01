A street vendor duo in Jaipur has earned a distinctive nickname thanks to a food-related skill. A video featuring them has gone viral on social media and has got many foodies talking. The reel was posted by popular content creator Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate). It starts with him going up to a stall named "Kishan Pakodi Wala" in Jaipur. He tells the men standing there that he has travelled all the way from Delhi to taste their offerings. The two vendors (who are brothers) dip their hands directly into the hot oil to pick up pakodis and place them on the plate held out by the vlogger.

They repeat the action to add more pieces to the plate. The vlogger is left stunned as the oil (and the snack) seem to be quite hot. He makes a remark about the same and notes that he can feel their heat even through the plate he is holding. One of the vendors shows off his skill and scoops up hot oil with his bare hands again and again. His brother also does the same thing. The vlogger explains that this is why he is sometimes called "Iron Man." He notes that the man is not just dipping the ends of his fingers, but almost half his hand into the oil. In the end, the vlogger tastes the pakodis and enjoys their taste. Watch the complete viral video below:







In the comments, many people were concerned about the safety of the vendors and the hygiene of the food. Others were simply amazed by their abilities. A few also left humorous remarks. Check out some of the reactions below:





