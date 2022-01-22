At the peak of the winter season, it is not always about how many layers you have on, you need to warm your body from within for that overall protection. This is why experts suggest to add few foods to our diet to boost immunity and overall nourishment, especially in the cold weather. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "During winters, what you eat matters a lot for fighting the cold outside. There are certain foods that can generate heat in the body naturally. Hence, one must customise the pantry and include winter-friendly foods in it for the season." We all know that winters in India are synonyms to delicacies made with jaggery (gud) and sesame (til) that are known for their naturally warming properties. However, did you also know that sweet potato could help you stay warmer from within? Well if you didn't, fret not, because celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has come up with a video explaining about some other warming foods including sweet potatoes and why they help us protect from the cold.





These foods that warm us from within are known as thermal foods, she further explains, "The foods that take longer to digest raises our body temperature more and therefore helps the body feel warmer, this is known as thermogenesis". Here are the top three warming foods that can help you this season.

Here Are 3 'Thermal Foods' That May Keep You Warm In Winter:

1. Ginger:

Pooja states that along with being a great digestive aid, ginger is also known as a diaphoretic Ingredient that will make you feel warm from the inside.





2. Red Meat:

Red meat like beef, pork, or mutton has great iron content which helps transport oxygen all throughout the body in turn keeping you warm. She points out that people with low hemoglobin levels are prone to having cold hands and feet and should level up their daily iron consumption.





3. Sweet Potato:

Pooja states that all root vegetables take longer to digest in your system producing more energy, therefore, helping you keep warmer.





Watch the full video here:

Recently, in another one of her helpful videos, Pooja had shared with us the recipe for an immunity shot that was made with the miracle ingredient, turmeric. She captioned her video "Punch every disease in the face. Your kitchen is your best pharmacy - especially our Indian kitchen and its hidden ancient ingredients." Look at it here:

With winters nowhere near done, it is necessary for us to include these nourish and immunity-boosting foods in our daily diet. Do you know of any other thermal foods that can warm you from within? Let us know in the comments below.





