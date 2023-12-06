Eggs, the unsung heroes of our kitchen, are the ultimate go-to for quick and delicious meals. Whether you're whipping up a speedy omelette for breakfast or crafting a special lunch or dinner dish, eggs are a powerhouse of versatility and protein. Boiled, fried, or added to salads, there's no shortage of ways to transform this kitchen staple. And when it comes to egg-centric recipes, the timeless favourite has to be the classic egg curry. Now, we're not talking about your run-of-the-mill egg curry; we're bringing you the unbeatable Bihari-style egg curry that will redefine your taste buds. Packed with authentic flavours and a breeze to whip up, this recipe is a game-changer. Just keep a few pro tips in mind as you embark on this culinary adventure.





Also Read: Love Eggs? Don't Binge! 4 Side Effects Of Eating Too Many Eggs

Here's your essential guide to making Bihari-style egg curry at home:

Mustard Oil Magic: When it comes to Bihari recipes, especially egg curry, stick to using mustard oil for that signature flavour.











Garlic Galore: Elevate your curry with a whole garlic bulb. It's the secret ingredient that adds that extra oomph to your dish.











Fresh is Best: Say no to pre-packaged garlic and ginger paste. Grind your garlic, ginger, and green chillies fresh for an authentic taste explosion.











Heavy-Duty Cooking: Opt for a heavy-bottomed vessel to craft your masterpiece. Frying those onions takes time, and a sturdy pot ensures perfection.











Tomato Tango: The choice is yours - decide whether you want to introduce tomatoes into the mix or keep it tomato-free.











Spice it Up: For a vibrant gravy colour, grind black cardamom and cloves and sprinkle them into the mix.





Bihari Style Egg Curry Recipe: How To Make Bihari Style Egg Curry







Begin by boiling and peeling 6 eggs and setting them aside.





Thinly slice 5 cups of onions lengthwise.





In a heavy-bottomed vessel, heat a tablespoon of oil. Make cuts in all the eggs to allow the spices to infuse.





Fry the eggs in hot oil until a single layer is formed, generously sprinkling turmeric, red chilli, salt, and coriander powder during the process.





Once fried, set the eggs aside, and drain the oil. Heat the remaining half cup of oil in the vessel.





Add bay leaves, cumin seeds, black pepper, and whole red chilli. Let them crackle for a few seconds before introducing the sliced onions and 2 whole garlic cloves.





Fry the onions and garlic until golden. Then, add a tablespoon of freshly crushed garlic and ginger, along with crushed green chillies.





After thoroughly frying, incorporate the black cardamom and clove paste.





Introduce grated tomato and fry the mixture. Season with red chilli, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt to taste. Adjust the consistency by adding water for your desired gravy.





Reintroduce the fried eggs, cover the lid, and allow the curry to cook. Finish by sprinkling garam masala and fresh coriander, cooking for an additional two minutes before turning off the gas.





After 5 minutes, unveil the aromatic delight and pair the hot egg curry with jeera rice, parantha, or roti.





Also Read: Egg-cellent Hack! 5 Best Ways To Determine If The Eggs You Eat Are Fresh





Warm Up Your Winter with the Spices of Bihari Style Egg Curry!