Wood-fired or gas oven? Pizza lovers will frequently argue which types of ovens will cook the dish better. But one restaurant in Guatemala has a unique way to bake pizzas, using the heat from an active volcano.





The Pizza Pacaya stall in Guatemala uses the volcano's natural heat to cook pizzas. Content creator Sam Iafrate and his friends gave a thumbs-up to the unique dish.

Pizza Baked Inside A Volcano

In an Instagram video, Sam goes to the pizza joint on the slope of the Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala. A crater serves as a makeshift oven. The pizza is cooked with meat slices, sauce and cheese. The black soil and isolated surroundings make the pizza shop pop up.





A pile of rocks centred around a bigger stone functions as the seating arrangement. Sam and his friends were left impressed by the food, with the content creator rating the pizza 9.5 out of 10.





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How The Restaurant Was Established

The restaurant was established in 2019 by David Garcia, a 34-year-old accountant.





A resident of San Vicente Pacaya, one of the small villages on the slope of the volcano, Garcia saw the mountain erupt in 2010 and decided to actually drive closer to it, as per Atlas Obscura. When he was 1 km away from the volcano, Garcia decided that he would never move away from his town, which is close to one of the most active volcanoes in Guatemala.





Over the years, Garcia went back to the volcano several times. He decided to cook something on the mountain. His first few attempts at pizzas turned out to be charcoal-like. But eventual success led him to consider opening a restaurant.





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His unconventional restaurant, Pizza Pacaya, employs two other people. The stall is located on any corner of the volcano hot enough to bake pizzas. A metal platter that can resist temperatures up to 1,000°C is used to bake the pizzas.





Garcia visits the volcano almost daily. With military-style boots, protective gear and a backpack with almost 60 pounds of equipment and ingredients, he makes pizzas, usually for customers who have made reservations.