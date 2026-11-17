India has earned a place among the world's top cheese makers, and a Mumbai brand won four awards at the 2026 World Cheese Awards in Cordoba, Spain. Eleftheria Cheese from Vivanda Gourmet, based in Bhandup, was named Best Indian Cheese at the event organised by the Guild of Fine Food held on November 12.





They took home one gold, two silver and one bronze award for their four cheeses, namely Konark, Drama Queen, Kaali Miri and Moony. The awards were given after judges tasted and reviewed 5330 cheeses from 45 countries.





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On Instagram, Eleftheria Cheese wrote, “Seeing Indian cheeses stand tall alongside the finest in the world feels incredibly special. A special mention to Drama Queen, our newest raclette-style cheese, which made its debut at the World Cheese Awards this year and walked away with a Silver.”

Eleftheria Cheese was started in 2015 by Mausam Narang in Mumbai, with the aim to make “fresh, real, artisanal cheese.” In those days, most of the cheese available was either processed or brought from other countries. The company gets its milk from a farm located outside the city. They are known for their money bag-shaped Burrata and Brunost cheese.





Back in April 2026, the brand also won big at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026 and got applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Such successes strengthen India's artisanal dairy sector on the world stage," he wrote.





At the World Cheese Awards, the selection process is completely fair. Details like cheese's name, brand, origin or maker are hidden from the judges. In fact, all labels, logos and packaging are removed before the process of judgement begins. The only thing the judges get is a short description of every cheese.





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While Eleftheria Cheese stood out for India, the top prize went to Comté Fort des Rousses 24 Months, a cheese made from raw cow's milk by Fromageries Arnaud.