Food is an integral part of our vacations. No matter which country we visit, we want to try the amazing food served locally. If you are in the mood for a foodie adventure, we have just what you need to add to your bucket list. A travel blogger, who goes by the name of Alexandra Blodgett on Instagram, shared how she travelled to Guatemala recently and got a new 'taste' of adventure. The blogger allegedly tried a pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala, and the video of her experience quickly went viral. Take a look:



(Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.)

The video appeared to be from an active volcano in Guatemala named Volcan Pacaya, located inside a national park. The last eruption, as per the blogger, happened in 2021. "Pov: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn't travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," she wrote in the caption. The clip has received over 1.2 million views and 69.9k likes.

In the viral video, we could see the making of the pizza kept inside a section of the volcano. The natural heat from the rocks baked the pizza and cooked it entirely from within. The process was quite similar to the way marshmallows are toasted on an open fire.

A number of users reacted to the viral video of the pizza in a live volcano. "What a unique experience. Would totally do this," said one user. "Seriously one of the coolest things we've seen before. Thanks for sharing," said another one.

Would you try this interesting experience of eating pizza at a live volcano site? Tell us in the comments.