Film director and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, Ananya Birla, at her lavish Mumbai home. Ananya prepared aloo bhindi and triangle parathas for Farah.





In a new vlog, Farah was seen arriving at Ananya's home with her cook, Dilip. The two were clearly taken aback by the grand house, which had large chandeliers, beautiful paintings, expensive furniture and spacious rooms. Farah joked about the size of the house and even compared it to a palace.





"Have you ever seen a house like this in Mumbai?" Farah asked Dilip as they entered the property.







Ananya welcomed Farah and took her around the house. The singer and entrepreneur revealed that she was the first woman in her family in seven generations to work. "Actually, no woman in our family has ever worked. So I am the first woman in seven generations to work," Ananya told Farah.





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During the tour, she also spoke about her family and showed her portraits of Birla family members, including her grandfather Aditya Vikram Birla and great-grandfather BK Birla.





After the house tour, Farah joined Ananya in the kitchen, where the two got busy preparing a simple meal. Ananya decided to make aloo bhindi and triangle parathas, saying that she enjoys cooking and likes eating simple food.





The two started by cutting ladyfingers and potatoes. Ananya was seen chopping bhindi into small pieces, while Farah peeled and cut the potatoes. Farah also joked about Ananya's chopping skills and compared their speed as they prepared the ingredients.





Once the vegetables were ready, Ananya started cooking. She first heated ghee in a pan and added cumin seeds, followed by green chilli, curry leaves and asafoetida (hing). She then added the chopped ladyfingers to the pan.





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Ananya went on to add turmeric, onion, salt, coriander powder and vegetable masala to the preparation. She mixed the ingredients and let the vegetables cook. While Ananya was busy with the bhindi, Farah continued helping with the potatoes. The two kept joking with each other, and Farah repeatedly asked the kitchen staff to praise her cooking skills.





Ananya also prepared triangle-shaped parathas. She was seen applying ghee while preparing them, with Farah appreciating her efforts.





Ananya told Farah that she enjoys cooking and that this kind of food is part of her regular meals. The group later enjoyed the food together in the garden. Farah also asked Ananya to recite some of her poems. Ananya shared that she often writes poetry when she is dealing with heartbreak or strong emotions.