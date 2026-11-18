Aarohi Surya had a well-paying corporate job in Dubai, where she earned Rs 1 crore a year, but after years of dealing with health problems, she decided to quit and launch a dairy-free milk brand. Today, she runs Dancing Cow, which recorded Rs 2.2 crore in revenue in FY25.





Talking about launching a plant-based milk brand, Aarohi said the idea to start a business came from her own experience. "I've dealt with bloating, acne, and hormonal chaos for years. Doctors said, 'Have more milk.' Everyone did. It was just what you were supposed to do," Aarohi Said.





She eventually started looking into what goes into a glass of milk and how animals are treated in the dairy industry. Learning about animal treatment, abuse and the use of hormones made her question her everyday food choices. "I couldn't pretend anymore," she said.

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Giving up dairy was not easy for her. "I gave up dairy. But I missed the small things. I missed a creamy latte. A mango shake that doesn't curdle. A warm glass of milk before bed. I didn't want to give those up. I didn't like the side effects or the guilt that came with it," she said.





That is how Oatish, Dancing Cow's oat milk range, came into the picture. "So we made Oatish. An oat milk that feels familiar. That boils. That froths. That blends. And doesn't mess with your gut," she said.





Aarohi, born in Lucknow, moved to Jaipur for her engineering degree. She later went to Dubai to pursue an MBA from IMT College. She then spent seven years working in the corporate sector. She started her career as a junior marketing executive at HTC and eventually became the company's head of marketing for the Middle East and Africa region. By then, she was earning around Rs 1 crore a year.





In 2020, she launched her first startup, an app called Yalla. The app brought together features of food delivery, quick commerce and social media. Users could buy groceries, recommend dishes and share them with their community.





"Its combination was Zomato, Blinkit, and Instagram. You could buy groceries and recommend dishes, and post them for your community," she told the Startup Pedia.





In 2022, Aarohi returned to India. Around the same time, her mother was diagnosed with diabetes, and her doctor suggested that she move away from dairy completely. "It was my sign to start something in the dairy-free industry. I decided to make oat milk – an alternative to cow milk that is lactose-free and easy on the stomach. That's how Dancing Cow happened," Aarohi said.





She started Dancing Cow in 2022 with her husband, Anmol Goel.





Aarohi and Anmol invested Rs 65 lakh from their personal savings to start the business. They spent close to 10 months working on the recipe. The challenge was to make oat milk that people could use in their everyday routine. It had to work in tea, coffee, porridge and desserts while also tasting good.





"Once we finally got our recipe right, we moved on to production," Aarohi said.





Aarohi stated that she had to travel to Pune several times a month to look for factories that could make plant-based milk.





"I would fly down to Pune multiple times in a month and try to find factories that could facilitate plant-based milk production. It would honestly be a hassle, but there was no other way. We knew we had to outsource production," she added.





Dancing Cow officially launched in March 2023 with two products. The first was Oatish Extra Creamy Oat Milk, which could be used in tea, coffee and desserts. The second was Oatish Rich Chocolate Milk, a ready-to-drink beverage. "Most of the cafes that are our customers now are the ones that we sent free samples to initially," Aarohi stated.





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According to the brand, the milk has no added sugar, is low in calories, is easy on the gut and is a source of vitamin B12. It can be boiled for tea and used in coffee, smoothies, shakes and desserts. The company also said it saves an animal in need for every 10,000 cartons of oat milk sold.





In FY24, its first full year of operations, the company reached close to 30,000 customers through its website, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and retail stores. It recorded revenue of around Rs 90 lakh. "Today, we have close to 500+ cafes and restaurants in India that purchase oat milk directly from us for their coffees, teas, desserts, etc," Aarohi said.





By FY25, its customer base had increased to 1.25 lakh. The company recorded Rs 2.2 crore in annual revenue. Its products are now available through quick commerce, e-commerce, its website, retail stores and events. For FY26, Dancing Cow had projected revenue of Rs 4.8 crore.